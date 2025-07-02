Beatrice Egli is no longer a "DSDS" judge. IMAGO/Panama Pictures

The jury of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" will be completely reshuffled in the new season. Beatrice Egli, Loredana and Pietro Lombardi will be replaced by two new members.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dieter Bohlen is revamping the DSDS jury and reducing it from four to three members.

The previous judges Beatrice Egli , Loredana and Pietro Lombardi are leaving.

The changes will bring a breath of fresh air to the 22nd season. Show more

Dieter Bohlen has decided to fundamentally change the jury of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" (DSDS) for the upcoming season.

The previous jury members, including Swiss singers Beatrice Egli and Loredana and German singer Pietro Lombardi, will be replaced by new faces. This was reported by the "Bild" newspaper.

In the 22nd season of the RTL music casting show, the jury will be reduced to three members. The new members are German rapper Bushido and pop singer Isi Glück, who is enjoying great success on Mallorca.

There were rumors about Bushido's participation

Bushido's participation had been under discussion since November 2024, when he opened the final of the last season with a rap performance. This was seen as an indication of his future role on the jury.

Pietro Lombardi 's replacement is linked to allegations of domestic violence that were made against him. Despite the clarification of these allegations, the singer will stay away from the show.

Beatrice Egli had already announced her withdrawal from the jury before the 2024 final and expressed her gratitude for the experience she had gained. She is looking forward to new challenges in the coming year. The rumors about Loredana's exit have now been confirmed.

