The DSDS audition round in Crete becomes a test of nerves for 20 candidates. The jury says goodbye to six contestants with harsh words and dramatic decisions.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first DSDS audition on Crete brings great nervousness and tough decisions for the 20 candidates, as only 14 of them progress and six have to leave the show.

Juror Dieter Bohlen sharply criticizes individual candidates, plays psychological games with them and allows some to continue despite weaker performances.

The jury highlights special talents, such as Christian, who impresses Bohlen as an "exceptional singer", while for others the adventure ends with a farewell. Show more

"The nervousness really kicks in," said Finn before the first DSDS audition on Crete. And the raspy-voiced daredevil couldn't buy the fact that he comes from Lilienthal, just 85 kilometers from Dieter Bohlen's home in Tötensen. But he wasn't alone with his problems - all 20 candidates were in a real mess. Even Nissim, the oldest at 61. "Suddenly everything you've practiced is gone." But: "You can't give more than your all. I will give 120 percent."

But not everything was enough for everyone. In the end, only 14 out of 20 candidates were able to celebrate. Six had to go home. And even juror Pietro Lombardi was overcome with nerves: "This season is ruining my head. So many sensational singers. It's all about the little things." The jury didn't want to let anyone go anyway. "It hurts for everyone," said Pietro, "they're like family."

But that didn't stop the jury from playing a few games with the candidates. To create a "jury feeling", Bohlen called out: "Now everyone says who they would send home here, after all, we have to do this every day."

Dieter Bohlen fumes: "You stood there like a bottle of beer"

Leonardo, Philip and Tom set the bar pretty high - at least two thirds of them did. "Philip and Tom totally delivered, but Leonardo, that was a disappointment", Bohlen stated after "Lose Control" (Teddy Swims). "You stood there like a bottle of beer." In the end, however, it was enough for the Brazilian: "Maybe it was a one-off slip-up, we'll give you a chance." Leonardo was clear: "The pressure won't get any less." Pietro confirmed it: "If you miss next time, that's it."

The girl group Nora, Anne, Giusy and "Miss Roxxy" (Patrick) sometimes struggled with "Heute Nacht für immer" (Maite Kelly). "I'm just not a pop singer," said Giusy. And Miss Roxxy "immediately had a bad feeling about the number". He was not disappointed - he had to leave, as did the disappointed Nora. Anne (Bohlen: "You're the only one who did really well") was waved through, and Giusy, who had already expected to leave, was also allowed to stay - and could hardly believe it herself.

Beatrice Egli and Loredana save stumbling contestants

"I'm a bit scared with you", admitted Bohlen before the performance of Mari, Abu, Dinipiri and "Sam The King".

And rightly so, because only Mari could speak Spanish, which would have been helpful for "Con calma". "Never mind, we'll kill it," said Sam. But Abu killed the lyrics first and had a complete blackout.

"My brother, you need to concentrate more," warned Pietro Lombardi. Mari was the only one to progress safely (Beatrice Egli: "You're a unique girl"). Sam and Dinipiri were eliminated. But Abu, who had received the most votes as a "potential eliminator" in the candidate voting, was allowed to stay. Lombardi: "He offers the best entertainment, and we simply still see a lot of vocal potential."

Finn had to sing "I Want To Know What Love Is" with his buddies Nissim and Melvin. Not easy for two reasons: firstly, only Nissim was already in the world when Foreigner sang the tearjerker to become a worldwide hit in 1984. Secondly, Dieter Bohlen immediately increased the pressure: "A killer number, incredibly difficult." That may be true, but not for Nissim, who put everything in and hit all the notes.

Melvin did well - they both got through. Finn was criticized (Lombardi: "He can't sing with emotion"). Which is why Loredana's verdict ("two are further along") made sense - and Finn saw himself on the plane home. But - just kidding: "Nah, you're further on too", Loredana put the Lilienthaler's suffering to rest - until the next round ... The two women on the jury had stood up for Finn.

Praise from Bohlen: "I wish you would win this thing"

Donika, Tamara and Terrylynne weren't happy with "Hässlich" (Ayliva) either. "I've never sung in German before," grumbled Terrylynne. Meanwhile, Donika was plagued by circulatory problems. The doctor even wanted to ban her from performing, but that was out of the question. "I'm going through with it." With success. Firstly, she progressed and secondly, nothing serious was found during the medical check. Tamara ("You sang the best") is also in the next round. Only for Terrylynne did the prediction come true: "That wasn't enough. 1000 percent that I'll be kicked out." And home.

The last group (Shirley, Christian and Rendy) caused goosebumps of the coarse sandpaper variety. "Eieiei", Dieter Bohlen moaned with delight during "All By Myself" (Celine Dion). He moved Christian to tears with his verdict: "You are an absolutely exceptional singer. I wish you would win this thing. I really am a mega fan of yours." But of Shirley too, which is why the 64-year-old also surfed through to the next round. Only Rendy didn't. "Unfortunately, that wasn't so great today," said the pop titan, signing off the flight booking to Germany.

Rendy in particular was a tough decision. Pietro knew that too. He quoted the great Bohlen: "Dieter always says that life isn't always fair. And that's true here too." Out with applause.

