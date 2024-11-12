Christian Jährig is the winner of this year's DSDS season. While the evening marked the start of a new career for the 30-year-old, Beatrice Egli also announced her departure as a judge.

The 36-year-old says in a video on Instagram: "Eleven years ago, this exciting journey started with my own castings and today it ends."

Last Saturday, the final of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" took place in Cologne. The winner of the 21st season is Christian Jährig.

The next few years will show whether the 30-year-old really will become a superstar.

What is certain, however, is that the evening was also a farewell: jury member Beatrice Egli announced on Instagram that her DSDS adventure had come to an end with the final evening.

Beatrice Egli: "The final closes the circle"

In her video, which Beatrice Egli recorded shortly before the start of the final show, the 36-year-old said:

"Tonight's final closes the circle. This exciting journey started eleven years ago with my own auditions and it ends today."

The 36-year-old singer then thanked everyone for "the incredibly wonderful time, the adventure and the wonderful memories".

She continued: "I'm already looking forward to opening the next chapter soon. There are so many wonderful and great projects waiting to finally be shared with you next year."

