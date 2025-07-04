On Wednesday Beatrice Egli sang in front of thousands of fans at the opening of the European Football Championship 2025, one day later she had to cancel a concert. Picture: Keystone

Just one day after her performance at the opening match of the European Championship, Beatrice Egli had to cancel a concert in Switzerland. Her voice gave out - for the first time in her twelve-year stage career.

She explained the situation to her fans on Instagram , thanked them for their understanding and hopes for a speedy recovery.

It is still unclear whether the 37-year-old will be able to perform at the BlueOrange OpenAir in Germany tomorrow, Saturday 5 July - so far there has been no statement from the organizers. Show more

On Wednesday evening, Beatrice Egli sang the Swiss national anthem in front of 34,000 fans at the opening match of the women's national team at the European Championships. Just one day later, on Thursday, July 3, she had to cancel a performance at the St. Peter At Sunset Festival in Kestenholz SO.

In a video on her Instagram story, the 37-year-old explained that she had to cancel a show because her voice was failing.

"For the first time in 12 years," says Egli in a shaky voice. Despite her efforts to continue the performance, her voice continued to deteriorate with every song.

That afternoon, the singer shared a video of the sound check on Instagram. Videos from visitors to the festival also show her playing the first songs of her performance.

"Beatrice Egli has fought"

Beatrice Egli thanked her fans for their understanding after the concert was canceled and hopes for a speedy recovery.

The festival also wishes her a speedy recovery. "Beatrice Egli has fought. We would like to thank everyone for the great atmosphere and wish Beatrice a speedy recovery on behalf of St. Peter at Sunset and all visitors," wrote St. Peter at Sunset Festival on Instagram.

Beatrice Egli's next scheduled performance is tomorrow, Saturday, July 5 at the BlueOrange OpenAir in Warthausen, Germany. Whether she will be fit again by then remains to be seen.

The organizers have not yet commented.

