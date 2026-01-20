Beatrice Egli spoke about her private life in a podcast with Barbara Schöneberger. ARD

Beatrice Egli is more personal than ever in Barbara Schöneberger's podcast: The Swiss pop singer talks about her childhood, her family - and the persistent rumor about Florian Silbereisen.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the podcast with Barbara Schöneberger, Beatrice Egli talks about her aversion to nicknames, her close relationship with her family and her distanced approach to the celebrity scene.

She comments on rumors about her love life in connection with Florian Silbereisen.

Egli emphasizes her down-to-earth attitude, largely ignores public criticism and starts a major tour with her new album in September. Show more

You just shouldn't call Beatrice Egli "Bea". "I hate nicknames. I don't like it when my name is ruined," confessed the pop star during a chat with Barbara Schöneberger in the latest episode of her podcast "Mit den Waffeln einer Frau"."Anyone who calls me Bea doesn't know me." And that has consequences. "If someone asks for 'Bea', my team won't even let them in," confirmed the former DSDS winner.

Beatrice and Barbara's whimsical breakfast chat also brought other juicy revelations. For example, the Swiss singer revealed that she avoids after-show parties ("When the job is done, with 100 percent and all passion, then I'm gone afterwards") and that she has very few close friends in the scene. She regularly exchanges information with Kerstin Ott via WhatsApp, and "you know what's going on off stage", but otherwise? No.

Barbara Schöneberger wants to know: "How are things with Florian?"

According to the press, Egli has had a special boyfriend for years. Rumors that she and her colleague Florian Silbereisen (44) are romantically involved are persistent. Barbara (51) and Beatrice (37) made fun of this in a good-humored conversation. "How are things going with Forian?" Barbara asked straightforwardly and smugly said that she admired how Beatrice and Florian were still keeping their love so wonderfully secret.

Egli smiled: "We both have exactly the same answer to that." Schöneberger eagerly: "And what's her name?" Egli: "Only we know that!" This is also the name of the song that Silbereisen and Egli released in 2023 and have performed together several times on shows.

During the game "Hör nie auf damit", named after Egli's current album, the topic came up again. She was asked how important it was that someone played music for her. "No one has ever played guitar for me," said Schöneberger, before teasing Egli: "But Florian plays the accordion!" And then: "Then there's no stopping him!" They both laughed uproariously.

Why Beatrice Egli's family is so important to her

Egli became more reflective when it came to her family and her upbringing. "I grew up like Heidi," said Egli. She meant that she grew up happy, healthy and sheltered, like the little Swiss heroine in the mountains.

Her parents Ida and Bruno had given her a "healthy set of values" for life, the importance of unconditional love and basic trust. "That gives you security," said Egli, "so you can go through life with courage." Her parents also taught her to always be respectful. "I can also be tough, but I can only do it together."

She has a special relationship with her three brothers Kari, Lukas and Marcel, to whom she dedicated the song "Bros" on the new album. When she played it to them, "it was suddenly very quiet. I'm not used to that from them." There were even a few tears of emotion.

When she is out and about with her brothers or playing football with them, she is not the pop star. Egli: "I owe a lot to my brothers and I'm glad that they see me as their sister and nothing else."

Her refreshing naturalness also leads to curious moments: "They're always surprised when they know me, like the other day when we were bowling." A few fans gathered there and the brothers were amazed: "What's going on?"

"It completely bounces off me"

Beatrice Egli goes on her next big tour with her new album from September 19. "Dance, laugh, live" is the tour motto, and that's exactly how fans will experience her star on stage. Because she emphasized in the podcast talk: "Where I am, I'm 100 percent. I always give everything."

What she doesn't give a damn about, on the other hand, are unpleasant comments, which of course exist despite all the fan praise. She takes comments to heart when they attack people who "are important to me." Otherwise, she doesn't take "everything that is said in public" seriously. "It completely bounces off me," Egli assured with a laugh.

