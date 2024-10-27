Beatrice Egli cries with special contestant after tough DSDS selection She has experienced everything herself, which is why Beatrice Egli feels particularly close to the candidates and their fears, hopes and worries. She had a long and moving conversation with Anne Heinz about her tragic life story. Image: RTL DSDS stadium recall in the "Arena auf Schalke": pop titan Dieter Bohlen prepared his jury crew with Loredana, Pietro Lombardi and Beatrice Egli for the tough selection task. Image: RTL 50 recall candidates competed in the Veltins Arena in Schalke. There's never been a location like this before. "All the world stars have performed here," reported Dieter Bohlen. Image: RTL But there was a catch: 30 of the 50 talents had to be eliminated! Many of the candidates lost their faces. Image: RTL Where there is Jube, there is Jammer. Pietro had to console contestant Luca Montante, the "Lion" wept bitterly after his elimination. Image: RTL Finally: Crete, luxurious superstar villa on the mountainside, two infinity pools. The top 20 of "DSDS 2024" enjoy their paradise - for now ... Image: RTL It's a great place to live. Unfortunately, the DSDS contestants are not here to enjoy, but to work. "There are no more excuses," warned Pietro Lombard. Image: RTL Ponder, ponder and study, will I still be here tomorrow? "Gold princess" Tamara Perez (Pietro's gold) and Christian Jährig know: The first group performance is coming up - then the first ones will be sent home. Image: RTL Head pool attendant Dieter Bohlen divided the talents into groups and announced their songs. He warned: "Give it your all. I'm not into perfect, I'm into unique." Image: RTL The pop titan as top titan: During the room tour through the villa, Dieter pumped some weights and flexed his muscles. Image: RTL At the sundowner party on the beach, the 20 DSDS talents danced the sirtaki. The next day, the seriousness of life in the foreign recall began. Image: RTL Beatrice Egli cries with special contestant after tough DSDS selection She has experienced everything herself, which is why Beatrice Egli feels particularly close to the candidates and their fears, hopes and worries. She had a long and moving conversation with Anne Heinz about her tragic life story. Image: RTL DSDS stadium recall in the "Arena auf Schalke": pop titan Dieter Bohlen prepared his jury crew with Loredana, Pietro Lombardi and Beatrice Egli for the tough selection task. Image: RTL 50 recall candidates competed in the Veltins Arena in Schalke. There's never been a location like this before. "All the world stars have performed here," reported Dieter Bohlen. Image: RTL But there was a catch: 30 of the 50 talents had to be eliminated! Many of the candidates lost their faces. Image: RTL Where there is Jube, there is Jammer. Pietro had to console contestant Luca Montante, the "Lion" wept bitterly after his elimination. Image: RTL Finally: Crete, luxurious superstar villa on the mountainside, two infinity pools. The top 20 of "DSDS 2024" enjoy their paradise - for now ... Image: RTL It's a great place to live. Unfortunately, the DSDS contestants are not here to enjoy, but to work. "There are no more excuses," warned Pietro Lombard. Image: RTL Ponder, ponder and study, will I still be here tomorrow? "Gold princess" Tamara Perez (Pietro's gold) and Christian Jährig know: The first group performance is coming up - then the first ones will be sent home. Image: RTL Head pool attendant Dieter Bohlen divided the talents into groups and announced their songs. He warned: "Give it your all. I'm not into perfect, I'm into unique." Image: RTL The pop titan as top titan: During the room tour through the villa, Dieter pumped some weights and flexed his muscles. Image: RTL At the sundowner party on the beach, the 20 DSDS talents danced the sirtaki. The next day, the seriousness of life in the foreign recall began. Image: RTL

History was made on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". For the first time ever, there was a stadium recall in the "Arena auf Schalke". A tough selection process was carried out there: Out of 50 talents, only 20 made it through. There was jubilation and lamentation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the DSDS Stadium Recall in the Veltins Arena, 30 out of 50 candidates were eliminated before the remaining 20 participants flew to Crete to continue their training in a luxury villa.

The candidates battled in challenging conditions, including late night rehearsals and basic accommodation, resulting in mixed performances and emotional moments.

On Crete, the candidates can expect intensive training and further eliminations, accompanied by teamwork and support from the jury, while the remaining talents are prepared for their first performances on the island. Show more

Only two things are as certain as the Amen in church on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar": in the end, only one or one will win and scoop a recording contract and 100,000 euros. And secondly: there will be more tears on the way there than when the jungle campers cry into the campfire during their private confessions. So the stadium recall came at just the right time, when 30 out of 50 hopeful "recall survivors" were mercilessly eliminated. Because there were only 20 seats on the plane to Crete.

Dieter Bohlen and his fellow jury members Loredana, Beatrice Egli and Pietro Lombardi gave their 50 test subjects plenty of motivation for the final spurt. First they went to the MMC studios in Cologne to whet their appetites. There, the hopeful 50 were allowed to watch the legendary hall in which 20 "new German superstars" have so far been chosen in the live final. The promise to their own future was followed by: renunciation. Because when they entered the huge Veltins Arena, expectations were high. "Live band, pyro, spectators - everything! A Superbowl half-time show" was what Patrick Winter, alias "Miss Roxxy", could imagine. But there was none of that.

Yawning emptiness in the Schalke Arena

Hiring 66,000 people would have been expensive. And who knows who would have come voluntarily. Because when it came to the vocal performances at the decisive moment, there were not only "sensational performances" but also those that were the opposite.

Perhaps some had slept too badly. Firstly, some had to rehearse late into the night, and secondly, the talents didn't spend the night on silky superstar-luxe pillows, but in the youth hostel in sparse beds and with uninvited vermin guests. "We're not on DSDS, we're in the jungle camp," said Abu Habib, taking it easy.

The next day in the huge Veltins Arena, Pietro Lombardi was also impressed: "This is historic, unbelievable. I'm booming away too, even though I've played here before." Not soccer, but as a singer, like so many other stars. That's where the talents want to go: "I've always dreamed of singing here," said Luca Montante.

The "DS" tattoo remains on Roland Bartsch's bottom

It was a dream come true for the emotional Hessian ("I'm a lion!"). He was allowed to sing "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran. And that's why the next dream came to nothing: his vocals were way too far off the mark - the end for Luca, who cried bitterly on Pietro's shoulder afterwards and was comforted: "Don't give up, you're young, you can come back."

Dieter Bohlen also had some encouraging words before the decision after everyone had presented their assigned song: "If your name doesn't come up now, don't give up on the shi... music, you have to keep going." - "You can all be proud of yourselves," said Pietro.

And then, of course, the world fell into ruins for those who weren't named. Because among those who were eliminated were Johanna Weihusen and Anna Sophia Dück, two who had received gold CDs from the jury (Beatrice and Loredana) in the casting. And for the eccentric Roelle and the Bieber'esque Nando Mistl, it was homeward instead of forward.

No happiness either for Wild Card holder Manni Burckhard and the oldest candidate Janice Harrington-Gürtler (82). Roland Bartsch was also eliminated, which means that the "DS" tattoo on his backside may remain. For "DSDS" he would have had to go two more rounds. Maybe that's a good thing.

DSDS party on Crete, but the fear resonates

These lucky 20 finally jetted off to Crete with "Air DSDS" and moved into a feudal super villa on the hillside with a full fridge, suite-like rooms and two infinity pools as their new home: Giuseppina Bonaffini (27), Shirley Brug (64), Mari Grafik (20), Anne Heinz (34), Terrylynn Hodak (27), Donika Hoxha (22), Tamara Perez (25), Nora Tushi (24), Rendy Aprillio (27), Leonardo Custodio (26), Dinipiri Etebu (34), Abu Habib (36), Christian Jährig (30), Philip Matas (25), Tom Mc Conner (23), Nissim Mizrahi (61), Finn Sahli (25), Samandou Souradjou (29) alias "Samy the King", Melvin Vardouniotis (23) and Patrick Winter (29) alias "Miss Roxxy".

They immediately fell in love with their superstar villa (Nissim: "I'm not leaving here") and even briefly forgot that Pietro had taken their cell phones on the bus. "We need 100 percent focus here." Initially, the focus was still on the evening pool party, but everyone could hear the sword of Damocles of early elimination buzzing above them. "We're still having fun today, but tomorrow it's going to be a rollercoaster," said Finn. Anne: "The level has to be right. The air is getting thinner."

Beatrice Egli: DSDS contestant moves her to tears

Dieter Bohlen arrived, assigned groups and songs, introduced the vocal coaches and did some muscle building with the dumbbells. The rascals cheered on: "Are you a pop titan or not?" If the talents perform as well in the first group contest as Grandpa Dieter did on the 17.5-kilo dumbbell, then they are as good as through.

Beatrice was also there and stroked the souls of the candidates, who had various fears. Nora especially about the suitcase that wasn't included, Terrylynne especially about the fact that she neither knew nor liked her song. And there were also tears for Anne, who told Beatrice the tragic story of her husband who had died just a few months before the DSDS audition. The sensitive Swiss woman took it all in her stride and the DSDS winner and DSDS contestants cried arm in arm.

The 20 DSDS contestants dance sirtaki on Crete

Then there was a sundowner party on the beach, where the mood icon Abu showed everyone how to dance the sirtaki. Not as elegant as Anthony Quinn as Alexis Sorbas in the classic movie of the same name. But when you consider that the sirtaki was invented especially for Quinn back then (1964) because he couldn't dance the actual original Cretan dances, Abu & C. did pretty well.

Let's see who that will be the case for next week (Wednesday, 8.15 pm, RTL) at their first appearance on Crete.

