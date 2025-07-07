Online scammers are using Beatrice Egli's name for fake profiles, offering her fans fake news. Image: IMAGO/HOFER

Beatrice Egli has had enough of online scammers. The 37-year-old singer is sounding the alarm about numerous fake profiles - and is sending a clear message to her fans.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pop singer Beatrice Egli sounds the alarm about fake profiles on the internet.

Scammers are using her name to lure her fans with fake news or offers.

"Recently, more and more fake accounts have been circulating that pretend to be me or post content in my name," writes the 37-year-old. Show more

Beatrice Egli is one of the most successful artists in the pop music business. Since her victory on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2013, the Swiss singer has gone from strength to strength, regularly achieving top positions in the charts.

She has also made a name for herself as a presenter - with her own "Beatrice Egli Show". Its continuation was recently announced by SWR for the coming fall and winter after rumors of a possible cancellation.

The dark side of Egli's fame

Beatrice Egli is currently having to deal with one of the darker sides of her fame:

Scammers are using the 37-year-old's name for fake profiles on which her fans are offered fake news or offers. In an Instagram story, Beatrce Egli now draws attention to the growing number of fake accounts.

In an Instagram story, singer Beatrce Egli draws attention to the growing number of fake accounts that misuse her name. Image: Screenshot Instagram

"Recently, more and more fake accounts have been circulating that pretend to be me or post content in my name," writes the singer. These fake profiles are spreading "sometimes false or misleading information".

Beatrice Egli clarifies: "These profiles have nothing to do with me." She therefore asks her fans to report such accounts. If you want to be sure, you should only follow the official channels. These are all listed on her website.

More videos from the department