Pop singer Beatrice Egli not only delights her fans with her voice, but also time and again with her choice of dresses. Picture: IMAGO/Panama Pictures

Beatrice Egli impresses her fans on stage with her voice. However, the 36-year-old singer from the canton of Schwyz also repeatedly makes her fans gasp with her outfits.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli posted a makeover clip on her Instagram account and wanted to know from her fans: "Who remembers which video I'm wearing this outfit in?"

Her followers had the correct answer to the 36-year-old pop singer's question in no time at all.

But there's another reason why the video is causing Egli fans to gasp. Show more

This week, the pop singer posted a clip on Instagram and asked: "Who remembers which video I'm wearing this outfit in?"

Of course, her fans quickly had the correct answer: "Hello, Beatrice, you wore the outfit in the song 'Only we know' video," wrote one follower.

And then: "Florian and you, dear Beatrice, looked so good together in the video. I wish so much that Florian and you, dear Beatrice, could sing another great duet."

"Great video and outfit"

However, the makeover video is particularly popular with the singer's fans for another reason:

First Beatrice Egli's hair is styled in it, after which the 36-year-old presents herself in a transparent black outfit.

The result: the skin-tight costume caused one or two Egli fans to gasp.

The comments on the eye-catching dress are consistently positive and completely exuberant: "You just look super good in that outfit," notes one fan.

A second follower wrote: "Oh, I love it so much.". Another fan wrote: "Great video and outfit." Another comment read: "You always look adorable, I love your smile."

