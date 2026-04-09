Beatrice Egli became famous through "DSDS". Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

In the "Alibi" music video, Beatrice Egli lets the sparks fly - first with a man, then with a woman. In the end, however, one crucial question remains unanswered.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli shows herself flirting with a woman in the clip for "Alibi" and attracts attention.

She does not comment on her own orientation, but talks about openness and diversity.

She sees the line "Who needs a man?" as an expression of independence and self-determination. Show more

In the clip for her song "Alibi", Beatrice Egli is surprisingly relaxed: she flirts with a woman, almost kissing her. "Who needs a man?" she sings.

When asked byBlickwhether she also finds women interesting, the Schwyz native reacts calmly: "We live in the year 2026, and I think it's very important that all forms of romantic relationships are portrayed in public," says Egli.

The video also shows how the singer is actually out in a club with a man, but feels attracted to a woman and turns to her. "I think we've all experienced moments like that, when lightning strikes and a fire is lit," says Egli.

In addition, there are "these moments that are new, that are perhaps unexpected at first, that make you question everything. Alibi is a statement about letting your heart be your compass," she continues to the newspaper.

One question remains unanswered

Egli leaves the direct question from "Blick" as to whether she herself likes women unanswered. She is evasive when asked about her own experiences:

"I love going dancing. Sometimes I spontaneously pack up my girlfriends and we go out. We dance the night away without thinking about the morning. Evenings like that are simply the best."

According to the musician, the song line "Who needs a man?" is more than just a reference to love for women. "I think this line can be applied to life as a whole," she explains.

For Egli, the line is an expression of self-determination and strength: "I want us to be strong, independent women these days. Who are not dependent on a man, because we can achieve anything we want."

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