Singer Beatrice Egli says in a new interview: "You can juggle everything - children and a career. I'm sure of that."
IMAGO/Future Image
Swiss pop singer Beatrice Egli keeps her private life under wraps. In a rare interview, the Schwyz native reveals: "I love children more than anything and am a total family person."
No time? blue News summarizes for you
The relationship status of pop singer Beatrice Egli is a constant source of rumors. Various media speculate about a possible relationship with fellow pop singer Florian Silbereisen. Last year, the singer from Schwyz said that she was single. In a new interview, the 36-year-old reveals: "I love children more than anything and am a family type."
Pop singer Beatrice Egli often likes to sing about love. But when it comes to her relationship status, the singer from Schwyz is tight-lipped. Last year, the 36-year-old revealed that she was single. After TV appearances with Florian Silbereisen, the media had long speculated about a relationship with her colleague.
In a new interview with the
magazine "Illu der Frau" at the beginning of February, Beatrice Egli said: "I love children more than anything and am a family type." Beatrice Egli grew up with three brothers and is now an aunt of four.
Child and career? The 2013 "DSDS" winner doesn't see that as an obstacle: "You can juggle everything - children and a career. I'm sure of that."
Egli doubles down in the interview and explains: "My mom had four children, she's my great role model."
On the road in Germany and Austria in the near future
Beatrice Egli has a lot on her plate in the near future. On February 14, she will be performing at the Schlagerinsel event in Neu-Ulm DE.
In April, Egli can be seen live at the big Schlager show in Freistadt, Austria.
More videos from this section