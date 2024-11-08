On Saturday, only men will be singing in the final of the TV show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" - much to Beatrice Egli's annoyance. She regrets the absence of women and sees this as a failure on the part of the jury.

But one thing is already clear before the final tomorrow, Saturday, November 9: it will be a man.

This situation hurts her both as a woman and as part of the "DSDS" jury, says juror Beatrice Egli.

"We have failed as a jury. We didn't manage to find one of the thousands of female candidates who would at least go through to the final," Egli told RTL Show more

On Saturday at 8.15 pm, the time has come: in the final show of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar", or "DSDS" for short, it will be decided who will win the 21st season. Viewers will be able to vote in front of the television.

But one thing is clear: it is already certain that a man will win. Christian Jährig, Philip Matas, Tom McConner and Nissim Mizrahi are the contenders.

Despite the disappointment, Egli is looking forward to the final show

Beatrice Egli told RTL that she was disappointed that no woman made it through to the final of the TV show.

"We failed as a jury. We didn't manage to find one of the thousands of female candidates who would at least make it to the final." This situation hurts her, both as a woman and as part of the "DSDS" jury, says Egli.

Picture: IMAGO/APress

The 36-year-old singer emphasizes that it would have been important to give viewers the opportunity to vote for a woman as the winner.

Despite her disappointment at the male-dominated final, Beatrice Egli is looking forward to the show. She praises the diversity of the four finalists and expects an exciting and emotional final, "even if it is very male-dominated".

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content taken from AI is verified by the editorial team.

