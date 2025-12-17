Despite her great success, pop singer Beatrice Egli from Schwyz has remained down-to-earth. The 37-year-old lives in a two-room apartment on Lake Zurich, according to German media reports, including "Merkur.de". She grew up there.
She says of her home that she appreciates being close to nature and her family. She is also rarely alone on tour - she is often accompanied by one of her brothers.
Beatrice Egli has never let herself be uprooted from her homeland. She values being close to nature and her family and sees this as a great source of happiness: "The fact that I still live where I grew up is a great source of happiness for me and I couldn't imagine anything better."
This attachment to her homeland also prevents her from moving far away permanently.
Beatrice Egli gives an insight into her two-room apartment
Beatrice Egli recently gave an insight into her home on social media. Her two-bedroom apartment is bright and simply furnished, with the color white dominating.
The living room doubles as a kitchen, and she prefers plain crockery to put the focus on the food.