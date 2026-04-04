Beatrice Egli told us that she experienced many setbacks before her victory on "DSDS" in 2013. KEYSTONE

Beatrice Egli talks openly about her years before her "DSDS" victory. Characterized by doubts, setbacks and family scepticism. Today she sees this time as crucial for her later success.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli told us that she experienced many setbacks before her victory on "DSDS" in 2013 and that even her family had doubts about her music career.

Despite advice to sing in English or lose weight, she remained true to her style and ultimately prevailed.

Today, she sees her difficult time as a valuable experience that helped her to appreciate her success more consciously. Show more

Before she made her breakthrough in 2013 with "Deutschland sucht den Superstar", Beatrice Egli (37) suffered many setbacks. In an interview with the German magazine "Closer", the singer spoke openly about her difficult time before winning the RTL casting show.

Egli admits: "I was already a singer before that - but relatively unsuccessful! I actually only made a living from failure fees and appearances at birthdays. That's not going to work with your singing career, I had to listen to myself."

In Barbara Schöneberger's (52) podcast, the Schwyz native also recently reported that the doubts even came from her own family. "Honestly, I thought it wouldn't work out with you and the music. But now it seems to be going well," Egli's younger brother Marcel said to her.

At the time, there were a lot of things going against her, Egli continued: "Everything I did didn't work out. For most people, my life would have been a nightmare." Industry experts had advised her to only sing in English and lose weight - but she didn't let that put her off.

Her courage was rewarded: Egli won "DSDS" in 2013, despite the jury's initial doubts about her pop music. In the "SchlagerSpass" podcast, she revealed that insecurities stayed with her for a long time: "I couldn't enjoy the first three years because I was constantly dealing with the conflict inside me."