Good news for fans of the Schwyz pop singer: the "Beatrice Egli Show" is celebrating its comeback on primetime TV on December 20, 2025.

After uncertainties about the future of the show, SWR has now confirmed the broadcast, putting an end to speculation.

The show will be recorded in Berlin and also shown on Swiss television SRF. The show's guests have not yet been announced. Show more

Beatrice Egli is returning to ARD primetime with her "Beatrice Egli Show". The winter edition will be broadcast on December 20, 2025 at 8.15 p.m. on ARD and in parallel in the ARD media library.

The future of the "Beatrice Egli Show" was uncertain for a long time. In June 2025, Egli expressed uncertainty about the continuation of her show in the program "Immer wieder sonntags". This uncertainty led to speculation, which ARD tried to dispel with vague statements. Now, however, SWR has confirmed the broadcast date and put an end to the rumors.

The show will not only be shown on SRF in Germany, but also in Switzerland. Preparations are already underway and the recording will take place on September 27, 2025 in Berlin's Adlershof studios. It is not yet known which guests will appear, reports the industry portal "prisma.de".

Changeable history of the show

The "Beatrice Egli Show" has changed channels several times in recent years. Originally launched on SWR and MDR in 2022, it was moved to ARD's main program in 2023, where it reached over 3 million viewers. At the beginning of 2024, broadcasting switched to the third channels SWR, NDR and MDR, which led to a drop in viewer numbers to 1.96 million. NDR eventually dropped out, and the fall 2024 edition was only shown on SWR and MDR.

In 2025, the show returned to ARD with the Easter edition and returned to its original broadcasting slot. The upcoming winter edition will also be broadcast on ARD, marking the show's return to primetime.

