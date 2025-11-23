Why does Beatrice Egli think she's a lion? Money or love? And which celebrity would the singer like to swap jobs with? Find out the answers to these questions in the video.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli is quizzed by the blue News editorial team with twelve quick questions.

The 37-year-old singer reveals which question she would like the universe to answer.

Egli also has a tip on the quickest way to find a new favorite person. Show more

Beatrice Egli is a person who loves speed. So it's no surprise that the pop singer likes to live by the motto "higher, faster, further".

That's why the 37-year-old immediately agreed to answer the twelve quick questions from blue News editor Bruno Bötschi .

If you want to know what Beatrice Egli's strangest talent is, why she doesn't want to live forever and which question the pop star needs a little more time to think about than usual, you should definitely watch the video above.

