  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

12 questions for the pop star Beatrice Egli reveals why she doesn't want to live forever

Bruno Bötschi

23.11.2025

Why does Beatrice Egli think she's a lion? Money or love? And which celebrity would the singer like to swap jobs with? Find out the answers to these questions in the video.

23.11.2025, 13:35

23.11.2025, 14:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Beatrice Egli is quizzed by the blue News editorial team with twelve quick questions.
  • The 37-year-old singer reveals which question she would like the universe to answer.
  • Egli also has a tip on the quickest way to find a new favorite person.
Show more

Beatrice Egli is a person who loves speed. So it's no surprise that the pop singer likes to live by the motto "higher, faster, further".

That's why the 37-year-old immediately agreed to answer the twelve quick questions from blue News editor Bruno Bötschi .

If you want to know what Beatrice Egli's strangest talent is, why she doesn't want to live forever and which question the pop star needs a little more time to think about than usual, you should definitely watch the video above.

More videos from this section

More on the topic

Pop star writes music history. How Beatrice Egli fulfills her lifelong dream

Pop star writes music historyHow Beatrice Egli fulfills her lifelong dream

Swiss global hit turns 40. Kurt Maloo:

Swiss global hit turns 40Kurt Maloo: "The 'Captain' song still pays my rent today"

Bötschi asks Thomas Anders.

Bötschi asks Thomas Anders"Oh, I love Beatrice Egli more than anything, but..."