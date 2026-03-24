Pop star Beatrice Egli during an interview in September 2025 (archive image) KEYSTONE

Pop singer Beatrice Egli has long been a professional on stage. But not everything always runs smoothly. In the TV talk show "Riverboat", the Swiss singer recalled a particularly memorable mishap.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the TV talk show "Riverboat", pop star Beatrice Egli talked about mishaps and chaos behind the scenes of her shows, especially during quick outfit changes.

One of her worst stage mishaps was a ten-minute sound failure during her first tour, which she bridged with spontaneous acoustic songs.

Although she felt "almost sunk into the floor", the audience celebrated the unplanned interlude afterwards. Show more

Ever since her DSDS victory in 2013, Beatrice Egli has been an integral part of the pop stage. Nevertheless, even with well-rehearsed routines, not everything always goes according to plan.

In the MDR talk show "Riverboat", the pop singer spoke about the difficulties that can arise behind the scenes of a supposedly perfect stage show.

"The audience is still well entertained at the front, but it's hectic at the back," said Egli, describing the problem of so-called "quick changes", i.e. particularly rapid outfit changes. A lot can go wrong at such moments. "It can also happen that a zipper tears," Egli explained. Damaged tops or the desperate search for missing trousers are also part of everyday life. "Things happen backstage that you don't really want to know about."

Beatrice Egli "almost sank into the floor" during her performance

For Egli, however, this is also a special attraction. A show is prepared down to the last detail and follows the same routine night after night. Nevertheless, there are always situations that are not planned. That's what makes "every evening special" for her.

The 37-year-old has also had to overcome mishaps in front of the audience. One experience in particular sticks in her mind: On her first tour twelve years ago, the sound was completely lost for ten minutes. "That was so long!" To bridge the gap, she "played three songs on guitar" and "almost sank into the floor".

In Egli's eyes, this evening was one thing above all: stressful. "That was really bad.That was my worst moment!" However, the spontaneous acoustic interlude went down well with the audience. Looking back, the singer admitted that the audience had even "celebrated" the unplanned scene. For her fans, that was something special: "They were there. They experienced it - live."

More videos from the department