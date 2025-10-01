Beatrice Egli won the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" twelve years ago - since then she has been the most successful singer in Switzerland. Picture: IMAGO/HOFER

Beatrice Egli is the most successful singer in Switzerland. At the beginning of her career, other musicians didn't make it easy for her, as the 37-year-old now reveals: "This disrespect really hurt me."

Bruno Bötschi

In the SRF talk show "Focus" , the 37-year-old from Schwyz talks to presenter Stefan Büsser about the obstacles she faced at the start of her career.

"I can remember the first Swiss Music Award, where nobody really talked to me and just didn't take a photo with me," says Egli. Show more

It was the starting signal for the biggest adventure of her life to date: winning the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2013 made Beatrice Egli famous throughout Europe almost overnight.

After that, it was seemingly all uphill for the now 37-year-old singer from the canton of Schwyz.

At the beginning, however, many colleagues in the music industry wanted nothing to do with her, Egli now reveals in the SRF talk show "Focus" with presenter Stefan Büsser.

Egli: "No one wanted to be associated with me"

Beatrice Egli is known among fans for her cheerful and open manner, but the pop singer is rarely seen in a serious mood. In "Focus-Talk", she strikes a more serious note for once.

"I understand why some people smile at pop music and don't think it's all good." But the story that Egli then tells makes many listeners sad.

Beatrice Egli talks about an evening in 2015: "I can remember my first Swiss Music Award, where nobody really talked to me and just didn't take a photo with me. The main thing was not to be associated with this person."

You can immediately feel how hurtful the situation must have been back then: "It's really formative when you realize that you're being treated disrespectfully. That really hurt me too, because I never knew anything like that," says a Beatrice Egli on the verge of tears.

She continues: "I don't like every style of music or every song either. But I'm never disrespectful. There is always a person behind it who has done it with dedication."

Beatrice Egli weeps with joy

Two years later, in 2017, Beatrice Egli won the award in the "Best Female Solo Act" category at the Swiss Music Awards for the second time. Presenter Stefan Büsser remembers the evening well because he hosted the award ceremony.

Egli gavea touching speech and was delighted that everyone spoke to her normally that evening, even though she makes pop music, says Büsser. He immediately sensed that Egli was talking about injuries from the past.

Afterwards, the singer ran backstage crying, while Büsser was very worried and asked if she was okay. Beatrice Egli was able to reassure him, because: They were tears of happiness.

"You have no idea what this evening has just meant to me," Egli said to Büsser at the time, her voice choked with tears.

