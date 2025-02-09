Singer Beatrice Egli says in a new interview: "You can juggle everything - children and career. I'm sure of that." IMAGO/Future Image

Swiss pop singer Beatrice Egli keeps her private life under wraps. In a rare interview, the Schwyz native reveals: "I love children more than anything and am a total family person."

No time? blue News summarizes for you The relationship status of pop singer Beatrice Egli is a constant source of rumors. Various media speculate about a possible relationship with fellow pop singer Florian Silbereisen.

Last year, the singer from Schwyz said that she was single.

In a new interview, the 36-year-old reveals: "I love children more than anything and am a family type." Show more

Pop singer Beatrice Egli often likes to sing about love. But when it comes to her relationship status, the singer from Schwyz is tight-lipped. Last year, the 36-year-old revealed that she was single. After TV appearances with Florian Silbereisen, the media had long speculated about a relationship with her colleague.

In a new interview with the magazine "Illu der Frau" at the beginning of February, Beatrice Egli said: "I love children more than anything and am a family type." Beatrice Egli grew up with three brothers and is now an aunt of four.

Child and career? The 2013 "DSDS" winner doesn't see that as an obstacle: "You can juggle everything - children and a career. I'm sure of that."

Egli doubles down in the interview and explains: "My mom had four children, she's my great role model."

On the road in Germany and Austria in the near future

Beatrice Egli has a lot on her plate in the near future. On February 14, she will be performing at the Schlagerinsel event in Neu-Ulm DE.

In April, Egli can be seen live at the big Schlager show in Freistadt, Austria.

