9:15 pm

Lola Young is currently rocking the Gurten main stage. The British singer rarely minces her words.

"I smoke like a chimney, I'm not skinny and I pull a Britney every day of the week", she sings in her hit song "Messy". But these lyrics reveal something else: the 24-year-old has a sense of humor.

British singer Lola Young rarely minces her words. Picture: blue News

Young enchants the Gurten audience with her soft voice and spherical sounds - but the crowd is still waiting for the aforementioned hit.

The many female Young fans at the Gurten like the musician for another reason: her cool commitment to body positivity.

At this moment, the last rays of sunshine on the Gurten have disappeared. Picture: blue News

Meanwhile, the sun has disappeared on the Gurten, the temperatures are getting cooler, the first jackets and sweaters are being put on - and the anticipation of K.I.Z. is slowly awakening. The German rappers are expected on the main stage shortly before midnight.