Who will host the ESC 2025? According to the organizers, this question will be answered in January. blue News is already making a prediction and says: The choice is between Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sven Epiney.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, May 17, 2025, the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC for short, will take place in Basel.

Last week, the organizers gave an insight into the planned stage design and visual concept at a press conference

The question of which presenters will host the world's biggest singing competition was not answered. The names will not be announced until January 2025.

blue News has already ventured a prediction and claims that there will be no getting past Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sven Epiney when it comes to choosing the ESC presenters. Show more

Who will host the Eurovision Song Contest on May 17, 2025 in Basel?

On Monday a week ago, the ESC organizers presented the stage design, the visual appearance and the soundscape and provided initial information on the ticket sales process.

The question of the presenters was not answered during the press conference in Basel. However, according to Edi Estermann, Head of Communication for ESC 2025, the search for potential presenters is "already well advanced": "We are currently in the process of finalizing contracts."

The final winner will not be announced until the beginning of the new year.

Accolade in international show business

Well then, the ESC is the biggest singing competition in the world. According to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), 163 million people watched the three live shows last year across 37 broadcasters.

Being allowed to host the ESC 20245 is therefore tantamount to an accolade in international show business. It is therefore clear that professionals who know how to run such a big show are needed.

"I still imagine it would be cool. I would wear a really cool glitter outfit": Hazel Brugger on a possible appearance at the ESC 2025. Picture: Hannes P. Albert/dpa

So presenters of international stature and with a lot of general knowledge are in demand. Speaking foreign languages is a must, as the ESC must also be presented in English in Switzerland. And a good dose of wit certainly doesn't hurt either.

But who in Switzerland actually has decades of experience with shows in front of an international audience of millions? And the circle of potential candidates is getting smaller and smaller and ...

Hazel Brugger: "Why not Roger Federer?"

Well then, Hazel Brugger would not be averse tothe ESC job and even already knows what outfit she would wear. The comedian announced this immediately after Nemo's victory in Malmö: "I still think it would be cool. I would wear a really cool glitter outfit."

In the podcast, which the 31-year-old runs together with her husband Thomas Spitzer, she also revealed which potential co-hosts she would like to appear on stage with.

"Why not put Roger Federer on a stage like this?" asked Hazel Brugger. "That would be fun." If it turns out to be as funny as Brugger's Angela Merkel interview a few weeks ago: Well then, good night.

Michelle Hunziker: "The ESC would be a huge honor"

Hazel Brugger proved that she can present a big TV show in a fresh, cheeky and cheerful way on Joko Winterscheidt's quiz show "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" in 2023.

Momoll, for Brugger to be at her best, she just needs a cool opponent. The comedian made the ESC audience all the happier with her second host suggestion: Michelle Hunziker.

The 47-year-old presenter not only has decades of experience with TV shows in Italy, Germany and Switzerland. She is also funny, charming and knows how to move on a big stage.

"Of course I would do it in a heartbeat. It would be a huge honor": Michelle Hunziker on a possible appearance at the ESC 2025. Image: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

And Hunziker is also keen to take part in the ESC: "Of course I would do it straight away. That would be a huge honor," she told Blick.

And yes, Michelle Hunziker would also have a few outfit tips for Hazel Brugger ...

Epiney: "It would make me proud to be part of the ESC"

That leaves presenter number three. I think the organizers of the ESC in Basel have to be a bit accommodating to Switzerland as the host country.

Just as they have incorporated the characteristics of the country and its people into the stage and appearance, they will certainly do the same for the trio of presenters. Not least because diversity is set to be a theme at the ESC 2025.

"As a long-standing commentator, it would definitely make me happy and proud to be part of the ESC": Sven Epiney on a possible appearance at the ESC 2025. Picture: SRF

And that's why it's clear: Sven Epiney will win the race. In an online survey conducted by blue News, almost 50 percent of users said that they would like to see the long-time SRF presenter in the job.

No, Epiney is no joker, but he is competent, charming and serious. And that's why there's no getting around the long-standing presenter from Swiss television SRF.

It is also striking how reserved the 52-year-old has been on the subject of ESC 2025 so far. "As a long-standing commentator, it would definitely make me happy and proud to be part of the ESC," says Epiney in Blick.

Who will host the Eurovision Song Contest on May 17, 2025 in Basel? Any bets that it will be Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sven Epiney?

More videos from the department