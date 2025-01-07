Hosting the ESC 2025 is considered a top TV job. Who will present the final is still open. Want to bet that Melanie Winiger, Jennifer Bosshard and Hazel Brugger will win the million-dollar TV spectacle?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, May 17, 2025, the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC for short, will take place in Basel. An audience of millions sits in front of the TV in anticipation. Hosting the TV spectacle is considered an accolade in the show scene.

blue News editor Bruno Bötschi predicted last December that Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sven Epiney would win the race to host the show.

Bötschi proved that he had no idea. The ESC from Basel will be hosted by a different trio. Melanie Winiger, Jennifer Bosshard and Hazel Brugger will rock the show stage. Want to bet? Show more

The rumor mill is churning: Who will host the ESC 2025 in Basel? The job is considered the cherry on the cake - it is the most coveted job in the TV universe in 2025.

According to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), 163 million people watched the three live shows across 37 broadcasters last year.

But who will be in the running? blue News editor Bruno Bötschi guessed the trio of Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sven Epiney last December.

My editorial colleague proved that he has no idea about the ESC. Any bets that a female trio will host?

Melanie Winiger has glam and is polyglot

She will rock the ESC: Melanie Winiger.

Winiger was not only in a relationship with rapper Stress - she also knows a thing or two about music. The Ticino native has hosted the Swiss Music Awards. The last time was in 2024 with colleague Annina Frey. And proved it: Yes, she can - and how!

Well, Bruno, that point goes to me.

Want more reasons why Melanie Winiger will be our ESC trump card?

The Zurich resident-by-choice has already proven herself several times: She can host big TV shows - and in several languages.

Between 2006 and 2015, she entertained an audience of millions at the live TV draw for the UEFA Champions League final in Monte-Carlo. A big box. In 2011, the Ticino native hosted the 61st FIFA Congress in Zurich and in 2014 the live broadcast of the UEFA EURO 2020 Announcement Ceremony in Geneva.

What's more, Melanie Winiger represents a polyglot and multi-ethnic Switzerland. She grew up in Ticino, lives in Zurich and has Indian roots on her mother's side. She also lived in Los Angeles for a while and attended drama school there.

Last but not least: she has the glam.

And who could fit in? Whoeli who, Bruno? My guess: Jennifer Bosshard is the perfect match for Melanie Winiger.

Jennifer Bosshard is the crown favorite from the "Faces & Stories" team and from Basel

Well-prepared, confident and multilingual, Jennifer Bosshard hosted the ESC kick-off event in Basel.

And Jennifer Bosshard has another - very big - plus: the home advantage. Jennifer Bosshard is from Basel. She knows the venue and is therefore SRF's perfect ESC ambassador.

Jennifer Bosshard is the new star presenter at Leutschenbach.

Bosshard speaks good English and also has glam. So she won't go down next to Melanie Winiger.

Winiger and Bosshard are the queens of presenting - and with Hazel Brugger, they have the unbeatable ESC ticket for Basel 2025. I agree with you, Bruno. When it comes to TV comedy, no one in the country can hold a candle to Hazel Brugger. Agreed!

Hazel Brugger is quick-witted and bilingual - making her the Swiss export hit par excellence

Hazel Brugger would not be averse to the ESC job and even already knows what outfit she would wear. The comedian announced this immediately after Nemo's victory in Malmö: "I still think it would be cool. I would wear a really cool glitter outfit."

As a comedian,Hazel Brugger is not only used to big stage appearances; as a native American, she also grew up multilingual and speaks fluent French.

Hazel Brugger on the ESC show stage would be a safe bet for Switzerland.

Any bets, dear Bruno, that Winiger, Brugger and Bosshard will win the race?

