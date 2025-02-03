  1. Residential Customers
Singer makes music history Beyoncé wins her first Grammy for "Album of the Year"

3.2.2025 - 06:05

Beyoncé accepts her first Grammy for "Album of the Year" on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Picture: Keystone/EPA/Caroline Brehman

The coveted music awards are presented in more than 90 categories. "Album of the Year" is one of the most important - and a significant accolade for record-breaker Beyoncé.

DPA

03.02.2025, 09:25

Musician Beyoncé has won the Grammy for Best Album of the Year for the first time. The 43-year-old was honored in this particularly important category of the music award for her work "Cowboy Carter".

Grammy win and tour announcement

Beyoncé released "Cowboy Carter" in March 2024, the single "Texas Hold 'Em" is particularly well known. It is her eighth studio album - and her first in the country genre. Shortly before the Grammy Awards, the 43-year-old announced on Instagram that she would be going on tour this year.

The coveted music awards are presented in more than 90 categories. Although Beyoncé was already the Grammy record holder with 32 awards and 99 nominations before the start of this year's ceremony, she had never won the coveted "Album of the Year" award. She had previously been nominated four times.

Rapper prevails against Beyoncé. Kendrick Lamar wins Grammys for Recording and Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar and Chappell Roan other winners

The "Album of the Year" category is one of four royal categories at the Grammys. It also includes "Recording of the Year" (Kendrick Lamar for "Not Like Us"), "Best New Artist" (Chappell Roan) and "Best Song" (also Kendrick Lamar for "Not Like Us").