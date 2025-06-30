Singer Beyoncé flew over the audience in a car during her concert in Houston. Normally, the vehicle glides calmly through the hall. But this time the car suddenly tipped to one side.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A technical breakdown occurred during Beyoncé 's performance in the US city of Houston.

During the concert, the singer flew over the audience in a red car when the cable construction suddenly came to a standstill.

As a result, the car leaned more and more to one side. Beyoncé suddenly shouted loudly: "Stop! Stop! Stop!"

After a short break, the 43-year-old returned to the stage and continued her concert. Show more

Last Saturday, Beyoncé 's concert at the NRG Stadium in the US city of Houston suffered a dangerous technical breakdown.

While the singer was performing her song "16 Carriages", she flew over the audience in a red car. Normally, the vehicle, which is attached to several wire ropes, glides smoothly through the hall.

But in Houston, the construction suddenly faltered. As a result, the car leaned more and more to one side. Beyoncé, who was secured with a safety belt, suddenly shouted loudly several times: "Stop! Stop! Stop!"

Beyoncé: "I know you would catch me"

The singer and the car hovered in the air for a moment, then both were slowly lowered to the ground and Beyoncé was able to get out.

Various videos on social media show the dangerous scene and many US media outlets also reported on it.

Beyoncé herself did not seem to be fazed by the incident. As soon as the 43-year-old had regained her footing, she said to the fans: "If I ever fall, I know you'll catch me."

Beyoncé returned to the stage after a break

After a short break, Beyoncé returned to the stage and continued the concert. Hours after the performance, the singer's management released a press release:

"Tonight at NRG Stadium in Houston, a flying car - a stage decoration that Beyoncé actually uses to fly around the stadium to be closer to her fans - overturned due to a technical glitch."

She continued: "It was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident."

