DJ BoBo represented Switzerland at the ESC Contest 2007 in Helsinki with the song "Vampires Are Alive" - and went down. "My personal ego has been badly damaged," said the singer on SRF Tagesschau after the show. Screenshot SRF

The Eurovision Song Contest knows no mercy - not even for already famous candidates who should actually have a celebrity bonus. In the history of the event, they have done one thing above all: lost.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Even big stars regularly fail at the Eurovision Song Contest.

International stars such as Cliff Richard, Julio Iglesias and Bonnie Tyler only finished in the midfield or just behind the winner despite being favorites. Some songs nevertheless became global hits, even though they did not win the ESC.

Switzerland also experienced many setbacks, for example with DJ BoBo in 2007, who was eliminated in the semi-finals. Show more

Self-confident, almost combative: "I'm not going to the ESC to win a flower pot," says Veronica Fusaro in an interview with blue News. A provocative statement - especially because the history of the Eurovision Song Contest shows how merciless the ESC audience can be.

Even big names such as Julio Iglesias and Bonnie Tyler have failed spectacularly. And other internationally renowned stars, such as DJ Bobo, would probably have been delighted with a "flower pot" after their ESC disgrace.

An overview of the biggest failures of the biggest stars.

These stars already failed in the preliminary round

2004: Scooter doesn't stand a chance

This year, H.P. Baxxter alias Scooter submits his ESC candidacy for Germany. But he was rejected. The audience sends Max Mutzke into the ESC adventure with "Can't Wait Until Tonight".

Incidentally, the song was written for him by Stefan Raab. Max Mutzke came 8th in the ESC final. The Ukrainian Ruslana won the competition in 2004 with her band and the song "Wild Dances" in Turkey.

2006: Thomas Anders and Vicky Leandros fail

2006 is a special year for the Eurovision Song Contest: it is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The interest of prominent artists is correspondingly high. In the German preliminary round, Thomas Anders and Vicky Leandros are among those fighting for a ticket to the ESC stage. But they have to admit defeat.

The then lesser-known band Texas Lightning won the race with the song "No No Never". The band reached 15th place in the ESC final, with the Finnish band Lordi winning with their song "Hard Rock Hallelujah".

2002: Kelly Family have to admit defeat

The Kelly Family also compete in the German ESC preliminary round. Their song "I Wanna Be Loved", composed by Maite Kelly, only came fourth in the end.

Corinna May gets her ticket for the ESC with her song "I Can't Live Without Music". She came 21st in the ESC final, with Marie N from Latvia winning with her song "I Wanna".

These stars went down at the ESC - and really well

While some acts fail in the preliminary round, for others the crash comes on the big stage: these stars crash-landed in the ESC final - a list of the most blatant ESC fails.

1958: Domenico Modugno sings "Nel blu dipinto di blu"

A particularly prominent example of an ESC failure is "Nel blu dipinto di blu (Volare)" by Italian icon Domenico Modugno: in 1958, it only made it to third place - but the song became world-famous and wrote music history.

Numerous cover versions followed, including a mega-hit by the Gipsy Kings. The result: a global breakthrough. It was the first ESC song to reach number 1 in the USA and was awarded two Grammys(Record of the Year and Song of the Year).

And this is what the song by Gipsy Kings sounds like:

1957: No success for Lys Assia

Lys Assia represented Switzerland at the 1957 Eurovision Song Contest in Frankfurt with the French chanson "L'enfant que j'étais". She came 8th out of 10 participants with 5 points. She had previously been the first winner of the contest in 1956.

The victory goes to the Netherlands, Corry Brokken sings "Net als toen".

1958: Lys Assia sings "Giorgio"

In 1958, Lys Assia once again sings for Switzerland at the ESC and comes second with "Giorgio". Two years earlier, she had won the first edition of the competition with "Refrain".

1968: Cliff Richard with "Congratulations"

Cliff Richard sings for Great Britain and only achieves 2nd place with "Congratulations". Victory went to the Spanish singer Massiel with "La la la".

Cliff Richard was actually ahead for a long time - until Spain overtook him at the last second. "La la la" won, but was quickly forgotten. "Congratulations", on the other hand, became an evergreen.

Later, a documentary caused a stir: dictator Franco was said to have bought votes, and there was allegedly proof. Those responsible for the ESC rejected this and held on to the result - "Congratulations" nevertheless remained at number 2 in the Swiss hit parade for twelve weeks.

And Switzerland? Gianni Mascolo lands in 13th place with "Guardando il sole".

1970: Julio Iglesias sings "Gwendolyne"

Julio Iglesias only reached number 4 for Spain in 1970, but "Gwendolyne" made him internationally famous.

Shortly afterwards, songs in Japanese and German followed - and by 1971 he had already broken the million mark with his albums.

Victory goes to Ireland for the first time in the singing competition. Dana wins with "All Kinds of Everything".

Switzerland has a good run that year: Henri Dès comes fourth with "Retour".

1973: Cliff Richard with "Power to All Our Friends"

The Brit is also the favorite this year with "Power To All Our Friends".

And Richard didn't make it to the top in this round either, finishing in 3rd place. Victory goes to Anne-Marie David from France, who sings for Luxembourg.

Patrick Juvet achieved 12th place for Switzerland with "Je vais me marier, Marie".

1974: Olivia Newton-John with "Long Live Love"

The British-Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John tries her luck in 1974. She sings "Long Live Love" for Great Britain - and only ends up in fourth place. A rather disappointing result: by this time, she had long been a star and was storming the charts with songs such as "Music Makes My Day".

The victory goes to Sweden - ABBA win the race with "Waterloo". A legendary performance.

The starting signal for her global career? Not at all. For no less than 18 months after "Waterloo", ABBA was unable to place a hit in the international charts.

With Piera Martell's song "Mein Ruf nach dir", Switzerland landed in the midfield at number 14.

1989: Anna Oxa and Fausto Leali sing "Avrei voluto"

Anna Oxa competes for Italy at the ESC in 1989 together with Fausto Leali. Both are among the biggest names in pop music in Italy, but fall short of expectations with "Avrei voluto" and only finish in 9th place.

The Yugoslavian group Riva landed in first place with "Rock Me". The 34th edition of the ESC takes place in Lausanne, after Céline Dion had won for Switzerland the year before.

The Furbaz compete for Switzerland in 1989. With "Viver senza tei" - the first and to this day only Rhaeto-Romanic ESC song - they reach 13th place.

1993: Sonia sings "Better the Devil You Know"

Sonia sings "Better the Devil You Know" for Great Britain at the 1993 ESC and comes second. Despite high expectations - she had previously had several top 10 hits in the UK charts - the pop star is narrowly beaten.

Ireland's Niamh Kavanagh takes home the ESC trophy this year with her song "In Your Eyes".

Annie Cotton achieved third place (!) for Switzerland with "Moi, tout simplement" in 1993, scoring 148 points.

2006: Kate Ryan and Las Ketchup fail

Kate Ryan is already an established Eurodance star from Belgium in 2006 with international hits such as "Désenchantée" and "Libertine", but surprisingly fails in the semi-finals of the ESC.

Las Ketchup from Spain are also internationally renowned thanks to their global hit "Aserejé", but only reached 21st place with "Un Bloody Mary".

Finnish masked rockers Lordi surprisingly won with their hit "Hardrock Hallelujah".

Switzerland had less success with the band Six4one and the song "If We All Give a Little". The multicultural group unites several nations - Claudia D'Addio, known from MusicStar, is on stage for Switzerland.

2007: DJ Bobo goes down with his vampires

DJ BoBo enters the 2007 ESC for Switzerland and is considered one of the favorites with "Vampires Are Alive". In the end, he crash-landed: he failed in the semi-finals and only came 20th.

Victory goes to Serbia: Marija Šerifović wins the ESC with "Molitva".

2009: Patricia Kaas has to admit defeat

Patricia Kaas competes for France in the 2009 ESC and brings a lot of star power to the stage with "Et s'il fallait le faire". The multi-award-winning chanson singer, who has sold millions of albums, ends up in 8th place, far below the - high - expectations.

The Norwegian Alexander Rybak made it to the top in this edition - which took place in Moscow - with his violin song "Fairytale".

Switzerland did not make it to the final in 2009, the Basel band Lovebugs failed in the semi-finals with "The Highest Heights".

2011: Blue finishes in the middle of the field, Anna Rossinelli in last place

Blue compete for Great Britain in the 2011 ESC, but fail to live up to expectations. The boyband, known for hits such as "All Rise" and millions of albums sold, only came 11th out of 25 with "I Can".

Victory went to Azerbaijan with Ell & Nikki and their song "Running Scared".

The evening ended disappointingly for Switzerland: Anna Rossinelli's "In Love for a While" scored just 13 points, putting her in last place.

2013: Bonnie Tyler far behind

Bonnie Tyler competes for Great Britain at the 2013 ESC, but fails to live up to expectations. The rock icon, known for global hits such as "Total Eclipse of the Heart", only came 19th out of 26 with "Believe in Me".

Denmark wins the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013: Emmelie de Forest impresses with "Only Teardrops" and clearly beats the competition. With her mix of folk elements and modern pop, she secured a commanding ESC triumph for her country.

The Swiss Salvation Army band "Takasa" misses out on a place in the Grand Final.

2021: Hooverphonic disappoint

The established band Hooverphonic entered with the song "The Wrong Place" - in the end it was only enough for 19th place in the final.

The Italian rock band Måneskin won the year with "Zitti e buoni". The start of a global career for the young Romans.

2022: The Rasmus enters the race for Finland

The world-famous rock band, which has already scored a global hit with "In The Shadows", competes with "Jezebel". In the end, it was only enough for 21st place.

The winner was Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine with "Stefania".

2025: Zoë Më sings "Voyage"

The Swiss entry at ESC 2025 causes a stir: Zoë Më lands in tenth place with "Voyage" - despite scoring zero points from the audience. She can only partially meet expectations. Despite Zoë Më's home advantage - the ESC takes place in Basel after Nemo's victory last year - the big success fails to materialize.

The Viennese opera singer JJ wins with "Wasted Love" - and takes a clear victory with 436 points.

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