Bill and Tom Kaulitz played a charity concert with their band Tokio Hotel on Christopher Street Day in Cologne. Later, the twins went partying while being followed by a camera crew.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The documentary "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" was launched on Netflix at the end of June.

The eight-part series shows the lives of twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz between their home in Germany and their current home in Los Angeles.

The rumor mill has been buzzing since the successful series launch. Now it seems clear: there will be a second season about the lives of the Tokio Hotel musicians. Show more

Since the launch of their Netflix documentary "Kaulitz & Kaulitz", Bill and Tom Kaulitz from the band Tokio Hotel have been even hipper than before.

A second season of the globally successful series has not yet been officially confirmed. However, many Kaulitz fans have known since last weekend that the sequel is already being filmed.

Why this might be the case: During their visit to Christopher Street Day in Cologne last weekend, Bill and Tom Kaulitz were accompanied by a camera crew.

Drunk Bill Kaulitz stumbles on stage

First, the two musicians played a charity concert with their band Tokio Hotel on Saturday under the motto "For Love and Freedom" at the Heumarkt in Cologne.

Bill Kaulitz seemed visibly in a good mood and warned the fans: "Oh, sorry, by the way: I might have already had a champagne, maybe two - or a bottle ...", he giggled, before tripping over a step on stage with his platform boots.

One X user, who posted a video of the incident, wrote: "Knocked on his face! Bill Kaulitz from Tokio Hotel has successfully completed all levels of drunkenness ..."

The singer, who went on stage wearing black latex chaps in a bondage look, would hardly have disagreed. Afterwards, Bill Kaulitz also had a few serious words to say:

"I think it's great to be able to play for love and freedom today. I know how many people still have to live in hiding - and can't live out their sexuality. So let's sing for love."

Bill Kaulitz: "Happy Pride"

It is said that Bill and Tom Kaulitz partied a little longer after their concert before the twins set off for the CSD parade in Cologne on Sunday.

"Okay, slept for two hours and now it's off to the float. Happy Pride," Bill Kaulitz noted on his Instagram account.

His brother Tom had dressed up for the parade in his own way. The 34-year-old wore a black muscle shirt with white trousers, on which four different pictures of his twin brother Bill were printed.

