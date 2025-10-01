In his podcast, Bill Kaulitz has cleared up the rumors about his supposed expulsion by ZDF. Getty Images/Gerald Matzka (Archivbild)

Bill Kaulitz will not be playing the lead role in a ZDF series after all. However, the Tokio Hotel star denies rumors in his podcast that the broadcaster has "replaced" or "kicked him out".

Jan-Niklas Jäger

Bill Kaulitz is "really angry with the tabloids". The reason: in the past week, there have been repeated reports that ZDF has "kicked out" the Tokio Hotel singer or that he has "lost a leading role". In the latest edition of the podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", he now clarifies: "That's simply not true!"

A few days ago, ZDF confirmed at the request of "DWDL.de" that the musician would not be taking on the leading role in the new ZDFneo series "The Comeback" - contrary to what was announced in the spring.

The broadcaster explained that a "possible involvement" of the 36-year-old was no longer on the cards "for scheduling reasons". Instead, actor Tim Sander, known from "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten", will now take on the role.

"I was never confirmed for the role"

"We spoke to ZDF, we looked at the script and we were simply in talks about this project," Bill Kaulitz now clarifies. "But I never said yes to the project!"

Whether he is available for filming depends on numerous factors: "Does it fit in with my timing? Can I even manage it in terms of my schedule? Of course, I'm doing 10,000 other things," he explains.

In the end, it became clear that a collaboration was not possible. "We realized that it wasn't a good fit and I couldn't accept the role. I couldn't accept it, the offer." The speculation that ZDF had "replaced" him for some other reason was simply wrong.

"I wasn't kicked out," emphasizes Kaulitz. "Now, of course, everyone is saying 'ZDF is kicking Bill Kaulitz out' - that's simply not true! Those are not the facts, I was never confirmed for the role." They "simply didn't come together", repeats the brother-in-law of top model Heidi Klum. "And now someone else is playing it."