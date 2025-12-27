The Kaulitz twins chat about their lives in their Christmas podcast. Netflix

In a festive mood, Bill and Tom Kaulitz record their last podcast episode of the year - and surprisingly rave about Zurich. One is thinking about emigrating, the other perhaps about falling in love.

Carlotta Henggeler

Bill and Tom Kaulitz record their last podcast episode 2025 of "Kaulitz Hills" in a festively decorated studio and announce a three-week break.

The brothers rave about Zurich - Bill hints at a date, Tom can imagine a life in Switzerland.

The podcast also discusses time travel, childhood memories and New Year's resolutions. Show more

Bill and Tom Kaulitz have festively decorated their studio in Hollywood and made themselves comfortable for the recording of their Christmas podcast. The episode is a special gift for fans of their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood".

As always, it's cheerful and light-hearted. Bill says that he ate sushi and enjoyed a margarita before the recording. Tom teases: "Just one?" - whereupon Bill admits it was more like "two or maybe three mugget margaritas".

Meanwhile, Tom mixes a cocktail based on a recipe sent to them by a listener: a Frank Ocean drink from the Sacchi Bar in Zurich, right next to the Lochergut. Tom thanks the "Qualkuappe" for the submission and waxes lyrical about Zurich. In September 2024, Bill and Tom Kaulitz were on tour in Europe with Tokio Hotel and celebrated their 35th birthday in the city on the Limmat - with an extravagant party night.

Bill Kaulitz interjects: "Oh, from Switzerland? I've got a date there soon." The single singer doesn't reveal any more about the plans.

Tom adds: "I like Switzerland so much. I could imagine living there."

And Bill continues to Tom Kaulitz: "If I had a Swiss man, you'd like that." Tom says: "Yes, a Swiss man with a Swiss bank account."

Bill Kaulitz would like to be a princess, Tom a pirate

The two then talk about what it would be like to own a time machine - they would buy one in a heartbeat. Tom Kaulitz ponders whether he would rather travel to the future or the past. He reveals: "I would have liked to have been a pirate." Bill counters with a laugh: "And me a princess. I'm convinced I was one before."

Bill Kaulitz would like to "try out lots of different lives if I could. I'd also like to rob a bank, just to see what it's like."

Cookies and advent calendars

The two Tokio Hotel founders then chat about the trend for overloaded Christmas cookies - not quite their cup of tea.

The topic of Advent calendars also comes up. Their mother always went to the trouble of making one herself. "We were always so excited that we could hardly sleep," Bill remembers.

"Guys, go to the trouble of making one yourself - it's so great. Every child loves a homemade Advent calendar," appeals Bill.

Last podcast episode 2025

It is the last podcast episode of 2025, after which the Kaulitz brothers take a three-week break. Bill makes an appeal to the fans: "Don't make any plans, don't make any resolutions! Don't put so much pressure on yourselves - you can change your life at any time." It's important not to start the new year stressed out. His advice: "Take one step at a time."

And Tom adds: "Have as much fun as possible every day - that should be your resolution!"

Finally, the two say goodbye to their three-week podcast break - they are going on vacation together. Dolce far niente is the order of the day.

