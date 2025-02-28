It can happen to anyone: just one wrong step and you trip over your own feet. But if it happens to a celebrity on stage, it attracts a lot of attention. Especially when that celebrity is singer Billy Joel, who is still performing at the age of 75.
This just happened at a show by the rock legend in Stamford in the US state of Connecticut. Videos of Billy Joel's stumble are currently going viral online.
The 75-year-old can be seen throwing the microphone and stand away and then losing his balance. It appears that he twists his foot and then falls to the ground.