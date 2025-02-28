Singer and pianist Billy Joel is still on stage at the age of 75. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Billy Joel fell during a concert in the US state of Connecticut. The singer got up again immediately afterwards and is doing well. But his fans are still worried about the 75-year-old.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Billy Joel fell during a concert after throwing away his microphone and stand.

Despite the stumble, he immediately got up again and continued his show.

Fans have mixed reactions: some are worried about his health, while others are joking or think the musician should retire. Show more

It can happen to anyone: just one wrong step and you trip over your own feet. But if it happens to a celebrity on stage, it attracts a lot of attention. Especially when that celebrity is singer Billy Joel, who is still performing at the age of 75.

This just happened at a show by the rock legend in Stamford in the US state of Connecticut. Videos of Billy Joel's stumble are currently going viral online.

The 75-year-old can be seen throwing the microphone and stand away and then losing his balance. It appears that he twists his foot and then falls to the ground.

But as the saying goes? The Show Must Go On - and that's exactly what Billy Joel does, getting up again immediately after the fall and carrying on, even performing another song.

Fans are worried about the 75-year-old musician

Fortunately, the singer does not appear to have suffered any serious injuries when he fell. But fans are still worried about the musician.

"He is 75 years old and then the balance is no longer the same. I hope he's okay," commented one TikTok user. Many think it's time for Billy Joel to retire.

While some make fun of him ("It's like Biden trying to walk") or wonder why Billy Joel is even throwing the microphone and stand in the air, others are deeply concerned.

One fan, on the other hand, is convinced that the rock legend is simply invulnerable and that nothing can harm him: "Billy doesn't really mind the pain."

