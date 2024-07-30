Singer and songwriter Bligg has got engaged to his partner Fabienne. They are parents to daughter Vivienne. Here at his concert at Moon&Stars in Locarno 2022. KEYSTONE

Swiss rapper Bligg has got engaged. "She said yes," the 47-year-old wrote on social media under a photo showing his wife-to-be's engagement ring. Is he getting married soon?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss rapper Bligg has got engaged to his long-term partner Fabienne and showed off the engagement ring on social media.

Musician friends such as singer Baschi publicly congratulated him on this step, to which Bligg responded with gratitude.

Bligg, whose real name is Marco Bliggensdorfer, has known Fabienne for over 15 years. The couple have a daughter, who was born in 2020. Show more

Bligg added the words "Love of my life" to the post on Instagram, as Blick wrote on Tuesday.

The first congratulations came immediately from musician friends: "Congratulations! Well done, my friend," wrote singer Baschi, for example. He had learned from him, Bligg replied to the comment.

In another photo published by Bligg, whose real name is Marco Bliggensdorfer, his partner Fabienne can be seen with their daughter. Vivienne was born in 2020, as Blick wrote.

Bligg did not rule out a wedding last year. "Why not?" he said in an interview with "Schweizer Illustrierte".

He said that he had known Fabienne for over 15 years. Initially they had an affair, then they lost sight of each other and now they've "been together for a long time", he said last year.

More videos from the department