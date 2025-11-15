Bernarda Brunovic from Dietikon ZH is taking part in The Voice of Germany for the second time and impresses with her voice and stage presence. bernarda_music/Instagram

Bernarda wowed the audience, jury and coaches of The Voice of Germany with her voice. The Zurich native can see neither the audience nor the coaches - she has been blind since birth.

It's one of those goosebump moments that talent shows like "The Voice of Germany" thrive on. Bernarda Brunovic stands on stage in an off-the-shoulder dress and sunglasses and sings the ballad "Rise up" by Andra Day.

Some of the coaches can see how moving they find the performance. The audience rises to its feet after just a few bars, eyes become moist again and some can only shake their heads at the interpretation of this challenging song.

The voting block, made up of 100 former participants, votes for Bernarda. Even Cara Kienzle, her direct rival for a place in the semi-finals, says: "I had to cry because she sang so beautifully. I'm happy to go."

"You sing it so well, you're an absolute exceptional talent," praises coach Shirin David. Bernarda's coach Smudo thinks: "She nailed that thing to the wall so cool." He compares his feelings to those of a football coach who sends a player onto the field and does exactly what he has told him to do and gives the pass for the goal.

Blind and a devout Catholic with a degree in theology

Bernarda Brunovic also stands out because she has been blind since birth. She is also a devout Catholic with a degree in theology. She has also been criticized for performing at a March for Life, an evangelical event organized by opponents of abortion and gay marriage. As a result, the M4Music 2025 music festival canceled the Zurich singer's concert.

In an interview with the Catholic Bonifatiuswerk, she once told how she struggled to sing a song about a prostitute.

The 32-year-old grew up in Dietikon ZH and also has roots in Croatia. You can tell from her singing that she has invested a lot in her training as a singer. The Swiss singer, who was already in the semi-finals of The Voice of Germany in 2018, is now considered one of the favorites for a place in the final. She has set herself the goal of qualifying for the final.

Significantly, four other talents could have challenged Bernarda and qualified directly for the semi-final in her place. But all four declined. The semi-final will be broadcast on Sat 1 and Joyn on December 5.

