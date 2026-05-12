Veronica Fusaro rehearsing her ESC performance in Vienna. She will take part in the second semi-final on Thursday. Picture: Alma-Bengtsson/EBU

Shortly before the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, blue News readers rated all the songs. The result: Veronica Fusaro is ranked number 1 - but she is not ahead in the betting shops.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Veronica Fusaro clearly wins the blue News ranking with "Alice". Serbia comes in last place.

Fusaro still has to secure her place in the Grand Final on Tuesday. She will compete in the second semi-final with starting number 7.

In the betting offices, however, Finland is ahead of Sweden and other favorites. Show more

Shortly before the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna, numerous blue News readers have awarded school grades in the big ranking. Almost 40,000 ratings were received and thousands of ESC fans took part in the voting over the past few days.

The principle was simple: all songs could be rated from 1 to 6, just like in the Swiss school system. The result is clear: Veronica Fusaro achieved first place with her rock ballad "Alice", clearly beating the international competition.

Veronica Fusaro received an average score of 4.36.

In second place was Australia's ESC hopeful Delta Goodrem with "Eclips" (4.19). Italy's singer Sal Da Vinci followed in third place with his ballad "Per sempre sì" (4.15).

France's Monroe sings her way to fourth place with "Regarde" (4.07), closely followed by Sweden's Alicia with "My System" in fifth place (4.04).

Finland with Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen ("Liekinheitin", 3.99) just missed out on the top 5. They were followed by Estonia's Vanilla Ninja ("Too Epic To Be True", 3.96) and Germany's Sarah Engels ("Fire", 3.93).

Luxembourg's Eva Marija ("Mother Nature", 3.87) and Poland's Alicja ("Pray", 3.85) complete the top 10.

These countries are the big losers

Armenia ("Simón") landed in third-last place with an average score of 3.49. In second-last place was Greece with Akyla's "Ferto" (3.48).

Bringing up the rear is Serbia's ESC hopeful LAVINA ("Kraj Mene") with an average score of 3.35.

Betting agencies see Finland and Sweden in front

Finland has been a hot contender in the betting shops since mid-February. They lead the betting odds. "Liekinheitin" by Linda Lampenius and Pete Parkkonen is in first place. That would be a sensation for the Scandinavian country: their first triumph was exactly 20 years ago. Lordi won in 2006 with "Hard Rock Hallelujah".

Also well ahead in the betting: Sweden, Greece, Denmark and France.

Will Fusaro make it to the final?

Things get serious for Veronica Fusaro on Thursday: she will be on stage in the second semi-final - with bib number 7.

The performance will decide who makes it to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna. blue News will be following Fusaro's performance and ticking the second semi-final live.

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