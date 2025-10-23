Jon Bon Jovi returns to the stage after an operation. imago images/Gonzales Photo

Jon Bon Jovi had to fear for his voice. In 2022, the US rock icon underwent vocal cord surgery. Now he has announced a tour with his band. Bon Jovi will also be coming to Europe.

Jon Bon Jovi is returning to the stage with his band Bon Jovi after vocal cord surgery and a long break.

The "Bon Jovi Forever Tour" starts in New York in 2026 and will also visit Europe in August and September.

Despite taking a break from touring, the band released their 16th studio album "Forever" with new songs in 2024

US rock band Bon Jovi are going on tour again after a long break. "The news we've all been waiting for... we're on our way back for the Bon Jovi Forever Tour!", announced the rockers led by singer Jon Bon Jovi (63, "Living On A Prayer", "Bad Medicine").

After four concerts in New York's Madison Square Garden next July, the band is planning three shows in Europe in August and September 2026 - in Edinburgh, Dublin and London.

He is grateful to the fans and his band colleagues for giving him time to get well again, Jon Bon Jovi wrote on the band's website - "I'm ready and excited".

The frontman had undergone vocal cord surgery in 2022, followed by an arduous period of rehab.

During this time, the band did not go on tour, but released the album "Forever" in the summer of 2024 with songs such as "Legendary", "Kiss The Bride" and "Walls Of Jericho". It is the 16th studio album by the band, which has been around for over 40 years.

