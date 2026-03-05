Britney Spears has been arrested. Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

Pop star Britney Spears has been arrested in California on suspicion of drunk driving. The singer was released after a few hours.

Carlotta Henggeler

Britney Spears was stopped by police in California on Wednesday evening. The singer was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

She was released after a few hours.

A court date is scheduled for the beginning of May. Show more

Britney Spears was arrested on Wednesday evening in Ventura County in the US state of California. According to several US media outlets and the celebrity portal "TMZ", the pop singer was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol at around 9.30 p.m. local time on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and taken away in handcuffs.

The 44-year-old was officially registered on Thursday night and released a few hours later, according to Ventura County Sheriff's jail records.

Spears is now scheduled to appear in court on May 4. No statement from the singer or her team was initially available. Shortly after the arrest was announced, fans also noticed that Spears had deactivated her Instagram account.

Fans speculate about her state of health

In recent months, Spears had repeatedly made headlines on Instagram with unusual and sometimes bizarre posts and dance videos. Her posts regularly triggered discussions and speculation among fans about her well-being.

The case is once again making headlines about the "Princess of Pop". Further details on the circumstances of the arrest are not yet known.

