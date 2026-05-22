According to the police report, the US singer Britney Spears displayed behaviour ranging from "belligerent and agitated to flamboyant and compliant" when she was arrested in March.
US media quoted from the report published on Thursday (local time), which also contained videos and audio recordings.
The report describes a turbulent night-time incident. Spears initially refused to get out of her car after a chase with police sirens blaring. The officers smelled alcohol and found a stimulant.
Spears: "I am an angel"
However, the 44-year-old singer denied being drunk. "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and still take care of you. I'm an angel," Spears replied when questioned by an officer, according to the police report.
She invited the police officers into her home: "I'll make you dinner or lasagna or whatever you want". She also had a swimming pool.
During the course of the incident, which lasted several hours, Spears is said to have spoken in a child's voice and with a British accent. She talked nonsense, swore or expressed fear, according to the report. At times, the officers handcuffed her.
Arrest after serpentine driving
Britney Spears was stopped and temporarily arrested by the highway patrol at the beginning of March after driving in a serpentine line in California. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
A short time later, the singer voluntarily entered a treatment center, according to her management. She admitted her guilt in court and thus avoided a harsher punishment.
In addition to a one-year suspended sentence, several conditions were imposed, including therapy sessions and participation in a training program.
Worries about the pop icon
Britney Spears, who became famous for hits such as "...Baby One More Time" and "Oops!.... I Did It Again", was particularly successful in the 1990s and 2000s.
In recent years, however, there have been frequent concerns about the state of the mother of two. In 2008, she was placed under guardianship following personal crises, giving her father control over her life and finances. In 2021, the arrangement was ended after a high-profile court case.