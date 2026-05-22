Pop star Britney Spears exhibited behavior ranging from "belligerent and agitated to flamboyant and compliant" during her arrest in March, according to a police report. Image: dpa

For pop star Britney Spears, a car ride last March ended with an arrest and charges. The police report has now been published. It includes snaking, lasagna and handcuffs.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police report reveals bizarre behavior of pop star Britney Spears when arrested last March after serpentine driving.

The 44-year-old singer offered police officers lasagna and at times spoke with a British accent and a child's voice.

After alcohol and drug charges, the artist pleaded guilty and voluntarily went into therapy. Show more

According to the police report, the US singer Britney Spears displayed behaviour ranging from "belligerent and agitated to flamboyant and compliant" when she was arrested in March.

US media quoted from the report published on Thursday (local time), which also contained videos and audio recordings.

The report describes a turbulent night-time incident. Spears initially refused to get out of her car after a chase with police sirens blaring. The officers smelled alcohol and found a stimulant.

Spears: "I am an angel"

However, the 44-year-old singer denied being drunk. "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and still take care of you. I'm an angel," Spears replied when questioned by an officer, according to the police report.

She invited the police officers into her home: "I'll make you dinner or lasagna or whatever you want". She also had a swimming pool.

During the course of the incident, which lasted several hours, Spears is said to have spoken in a child's voice and with a British accent. She talked nonsense, swore or expressed fear, according to the report. At times, the officers handcuffed her.

Arrest after serpentine driving

Britney Spears was stopped and temporarily arrested by the highway patrol at the beginning of March after driving in a serpentine line in California. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

A short time later, the singer voluntarily entered a treatment center, according to her management. She admitted her guilt in court and thus avoided a harsher punishment.

In addition to a one-year suspended sentence, several conditions were imposed, including therapy sessions and participation in a training program.

Worries about the pop icon

Britney Spears, who became famous for hits such as "...Baby One More Time" and "Oops!.... I Did It Again", was particularly successful in the 1990s and 2000s.

In recent years, however, there have been frequent concerns about the state of the mother of two. In 2008, she was placed under guardianship following personal crises, giving her father control over her life and finances. In 2021, the arrangement was ended after a high-profile court case.

More videos from the department