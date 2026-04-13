Her spokeswoman spoke at the time of an "unfortunate" and "completely inexcusable" misstep. Spears now wants to "take the right steps and obey the law". The stay in the clinic was "the first step in a long overdue change" in her life.
Family wants to work out a plan
Spears' sons Sean (20) and Jayden (19), from her marriage to ex-husband Kevin Federline (48), are also to spend time with their mother, according to a statement at the time.
At the same time, those close to her announced that they would work out a plan together to get Spears "back on the road to success for her well-being".
The incident also brought back memories of previous crises. In January 2008, the singer had already been compulsorily committed twice within a few weeks - a step that is ordered when someone is considered a danger to themselves. In Switzerland, such measures can be ordered by doctors or the KESB.