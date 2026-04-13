The US singer Britney Spears is undergoing treatment in a clinic. (archive picture) Kay Blake/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Five weeks ago, Britney Spears' arrest made headlines. At the time, she was said to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Now Spears is voluntarily entering rehab.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five weeks after her arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Britney Spears has voluntarily checked herself into rehab.

According to her spokeswoman, the hospital stay is a first step towards taking responsibility and getting her life back on track.

Family and friends want to work out a plan together, while the incident brings back memories of the singer's previous personal crises. Show more

According to her spokeswoman, Britney Spears (44) decided to take this step voluntarily. The hospitalization comes just five weeks after her arrest.

The singer was arrested on March 4 in Ventura, in the US state of California, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She was released the very next day.

Her spokeswoman spoke at the time of an "unfortunate" and "completely inexcusable" misstep. Spears now wants to "take the right steps and obey the law". The stay in the clinic was "the first step in a long overdue change" in her life.

Family wants to work out a plan

Spears' sons Sean (20) and Jayden (19), from her marriage to ex-husband Kevin Federline (48), are also to spend time with their mother, according to a statement at the time.

At the same time, those close to her announced that they would work out a plan together to get Spears "back on the road to success for her well-being".

The incident also brought back memories of previous crises. In January 2008, the singer had already been compulsorily committed twice within a few weeks - a step that is ordered when someone is considered a danger to themselves. In Switzerland, such measures can be ordered by doctors or the KESB.

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