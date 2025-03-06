The Maltese entry in the Eurovision Song Contest is causing a stir: The BBC is demanding a change to singer Miriana Conte's song title to avoid misunderstandings.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The BBC is calling for the Maltese ESC song title "Kant" to be changed because it resembles a swear word in English.

Maltese singer Miriana Conte is disappointed, but promises that her performance is not in jeopardy.

The ESC organizers are under pressure to learn from past controversies and resolve disputes at an early stage. Show more

The Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place in Basel on May 17, is already the focus of discussions. The reason? Malta's entry is making headlines. The British broadcaster "BBC" has expressed reservations about the song title "Kant" by Maltese singer Miriana Conte.

The title, which means "to sing" in Maltese, sounds similar to a vulgar swearword in English. This phonetic similarity has prompted the BBC to demand a change from the ESC organizers.

The title must be adapted by March 10 to avoid misunderstandings.

Conte: "The show will go on!"

After the Maltese preliminary round on February 11, Conte announced that the song had been accepted by the ESC organizers. However, the British complaint has now led to a new review. In the ESC community, the BBC's protest is considered an open secret.

Miriana Conte commented on the situation on Instagram: "Even though I'm shocked and disappointed, especially because we have less than a week to deliver the song, I promise you: The show will go on - you can't keep this diva down!"

Not the first controversy

It's not the first controversy this year. In Italy, there are protests against rapper Tommy Cash. He is to represent Estonia at the ESC with the song "Espresso Macchiato". The song is full of stereotypes against Italy, according to the Italian ruling party Lega.

Interestingly, the Finnish entry will be presented by Erika Vikman with the song "I'm coming", in which she rides on an oversized microphone. However, complaints from Germany, Austria or Switzerland are not to be expected.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

