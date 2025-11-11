A picture from happier days: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis at the premiere of the film "Red 2" in 2013. Image: Michael Nelson/EPA/dpa

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis' career came to an abrupt end three years ago due to dementia. Now his wife Emma Heming Willis is sharing their "very special journey" in a book.

The Hollywood star's family announced his retirement from the film business in 2022.

In her book "A Very Special Journey", Mrs. Emma Heming Willis describes how she takes on the role of caring for her partner.

She puts personal details about Bruce Willis on paper - not as a tell-all book, but as a guide.

"It was a very traumatic experience," says Heming Willis in the interview. And continues: "My life with Bruce is still very meaningful, just in a different way." Show more

Action star Bruce Willis was 67 years old when he was diagnosed with a rapidly progressing form of dementia in November 2022. "My worst nightmare had come true," is how his wife Emma Heming Willis describes the moment when the doctor told her she had frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In her book "A Very Special Journey", the 47-year-old now describes how she took on the role of caring for her partner. "It was a very traumatic experience," Heming Willis tells Deutsche Presse-Agentur in an interview.

She continues: "We left the doctor's surgery with nothing. No hope, no treatment plan, no way forward. Just the advice to come back in a few months."

She didn't even know how to pronounce this illness correctly, let alone how to deal with it. "Understanding the extent of this disease and what it would mean for Bruce was overwhelming. It was a heartbreaking and isolating time."

A book as a "life preserver"

With "A Very Special Journey", the mother of two has written a book that she herself would have wanted as a guide to this challenge. The subtitle: "Finding courage, hope and inner strength when caring for relatives with dementia". She hopes that this could be a "life preserver" for the many people affected who suddenly become care partners.

In over 350 pages, Emma Heming Willis describes her own journey, her fears, where she seeks help and gains inner strength, how important self-care is. She talks to dozens of doctors, carers and researchers, shares advice from support groups and experiences with other sufferers.

Heming Willis puts personal details about her husband on paper - not as a tell-all book, but as a guidebook.

Bruce Willis would be "proud" of it

"Our story is getting attention because it's about my husband, but the real story is about the caregivers, how we can support them on this journey," says Heming Willis.

She is firmly convinced that Bruce Willis would approve of this book. "He is someone who has always wanted to help others. He was always generous and stood up for causes that were important to him and used his name and influence to make a difference. I know he would be proud of this book."

In the chapter "Bruce: A Love Story", she describes how she met the Hollywood star in 2005 through her fitness trainer. When they got married on a Caribbean island in 2009, Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters were also there as guests.

She particularly appreciated Bruce's humor and sense of family, writes Heming Willis, a former model. Hollywood events were only a side issue, life with their two daughters Mabel, now 13, and Evelyn (11) was the focus.

Willis no longer lives at home

In the book and in the interview, Heming Willis also talks about the difficult decision to move her husband into a second house in the neighborhood. She made the move public in August.

"We asked ourselves what would be safest for him? We wanted to create a caring environment where he would be looked after around the clock, but at the same time our girls would have a home where they could thrive and feel safe."

Dementia patients, for example, can be very sensitive to noise and in need of peace and quiet. Play afternoons or sleepovers with friends in the same house were no longer possible.

The author does not leave out other difficult topics either. Many other carers felt guilty and ashamed of not being able to cope with the situation, she says. By talking to experts, she has learned to deal with this better. "Taking care of yourself is not selfish, but essential to getting through the long journey."

Early diagnosis is important

She looks back to the early days of the disease, with alarming symptoms before there was even a diagnosis. It was easy to see that something was wrong.

The disease of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) can manifest itself, for example, in sufferers becoming apathetic, irritable or reckless, writes Heming Willis. She initially interpreted the changes in her husband's behavior as "crazy marital problems".

In early 2022, Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which impaired his cognitive abilities. At the time, the family publicly announced that the star of films such as "Die Hard" and "Armageddon" would be ending his acting career at the age of 67 due to illness.

At the end of the year, the more precise diagnosis was made - it is frontotemporal dementia, in which nerve cells in the frontal and temporal areas of the brain are initially broken down, a rare, rapidly progressing and incurable disease.

Earlier diagnosis would have made a big difference, says Heming Willis today. Relatives are often completely overwhelmed by the time the disease is finally recognized. She now talks openly about her own experience in order to help others and make a difference.

"It really is a crisis. We need to find ways to better support carers and our ageing population. Because all of us will deal with dementia, as a caregiver or as someone who needs care ourselves."

"We all love Bruce"

She considers herself lucky to have the help of friends and family. "We all love Bruce and each of us has our own special relationship with him," says Heming Willis. "Our daughters see that no one is shunning him just because he has a terrible illness."

The 47-year-old appears determined and strong. She appears on talk shows and gives interviews for her book. But she makes it clear: "No, I'm not well". It is "incredibly painful" to see someone you love lose themselves bit by bit, writes the author. She is now connected to her husband in a different way, she tells dpa.

"FTD is a progressive disease and I went through every phase with him. You learn to adapt, accept the person and find meaning in new ways. My life with Bruce is still very meaningful, just in a different way."

