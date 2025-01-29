An insider claims to know that musician Bruno Mars owes 50 million dollars in gambling debts. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/dpa

Bruno Mars takes rumors about his alleged gambling debts with humor and urges his fans to keep streaming his music as diligently as ever. The artist is currently the most listened to musician on Spotify.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rumors that Bruno Mars has huge gambling debts have been doing the rounds for a while now.

The singer takes the rumors with humor - and has now responded with an Instagram story.

He reposted a Spotify post celebrating him as the most listened to artist and jokingly wrote: "Keep streaming and I'll be debt free in no time." Show more

Rumors have been circulating for a while that the successful musician Bruno Mars (39) is said to have 50 million dollars in gambling debts at a casino in Las Vegas.

Where did these allegations come from? Allegedly from an insider at Park MGM in Las Vegas, who reported to "News Nation" last year that the artist had a gambling addiction. "He owes the MGM millions," the source said.

Mars has just been celebrated by Spotify, as he is currently the most listened to artist with 150 million monthly listeners. The singer took the opportunity to respond to the circulating debt rumors with a lot of humor.

Bruno Mars reposted a Spotify post on Instagram in a humorous response to the gambling debt rumors. Instagram/brunomars

He posted the Instagram post from Spotify in his story and urged his fans to keep streaming his songs. "Then I'll be debt free in no time," Mars said.

This humorous response was well received by his followers, who praised his composure in the comments. "A legend remains a legend," wrote one fan in the comments under the post.

Long-standing partnership between Bruno Mars and MGM

Rumors or not, Mars' Spotify success is undeniable, and Mars and MGM have a long-standing partnership. According to an insider, the singer is said to receive 90 million dollars a year from this deal.

MGM itself denied the rumors about an alleged gambling debt of 50 million dollars in an interview with "TMZ" and emphasized that the relationship with Mars is based on mutual respect.

The rumors about the gambling debt were further fuelled by a viral video by an influencer who made fun of a feature Mars did with Lady Gaga (38), which was allegedly intended to pay off the debt. However, the influencer clarified that it was just a humorous video and that she was aware that the rumors were untrue.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department