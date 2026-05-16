The ESC semi-finals are over and the whole of Europe is eagerly awaiting the big final show. Tonight at 9.00 pm it will be revealed who can convince with their show.

Valérie Glutz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place in Vienna in 2026 because the Austrian opera singer Johannes Pietsch aka JJ won in Basel in 2025 with "Wasted Love".

The two semi-finals took place on May 12 and 14, with the final taking place on Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 9 p.m. in the Wiener Stadthalle.

Switzerland was eliminated in the second semi-final.

blue News is ticking live for you at Europe's XXL music party.

From Saturday to Sunday, Bulgaria was able to secure the ESC victory. Show more

What an ESC final and what a final spurt. The musician Dara won over the audience and the national juries in the final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). It is the very first ESC victory for Bulgaria.

In the end, it was a race between Israel and Bulgaria. But now one thing is certain: "Bangaranga" is the name of the winning song of the 70th ESC. And the staging of the Bulgarian performance was as playful as the title.

KEYSTONE

Dara's theatrical performance earned her 516 points. The Swiss national jury awarded Bulgaria four points. The country was already in first place after all jury points had been awarded. She didn't know what was happening, the singer said at this point in the show.

KEYSTONE

The winning song is a real catchy tune and is about inner strength and self-confidence. Dara was also one of the few acts in the final who also rapped. Her song mixes technoid beats, Balkan and dance pop.

Samuel Walder and Philipp Dahm tickered the ESC final for you.

You can read the ticker here: