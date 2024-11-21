German rapper Bushido recently caused a stir in an interview when he jokingly referred to an open marriage.
The comment was made during a conversation before the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" celebrity special, in which Bushido is a contestant.
But his wife Anna-Maria Ferchichi has nothing to worry about, because it was all just a joke.
Bushido's love of reality TV
Bushido is a self-confessed fan of reality TV, especially "Das Sommerhaus der Stars".
In an interview with "rtl.de", he confessed that he secretly watched the latest episodes on the plane, without his wife. This little "infidelity" in terms of series could cause trouble, but Bushido took it with humor.
In the interview, Bushido expressed his wish for an open marriage in which both partners could watch their favorite series independently of each other. However, this sentence was not meant seriously, but was a humorous dig at his secret passion for series.
Preparing for the celebrity special
In the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" celebrity special, Bushido wants to put his knowledge to the test and play for a good cause. The show will be broadcast on November 21 at 8.15 pm on RTL and is also available as a live stream on RTL+. Bushido hopes that his wife will forgive him for his little series faux pas and keep her fingers crossed for his participation.
