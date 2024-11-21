  1. Residential Customers
Is the German rapper serious? Bushido dreams of an open marriage

ai-scrape

21.11.2024 - 23:40

Bushido with his wife Anna-Maria Ferchichi on the red carpet at the Bambi awards ceremony in Berlin in 2011.
KEYSTONE

In the run-up to the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" celebrity special, Bushido causes a stir with a humorous comment about his marriage. But his wife Anna-Maria has nothing to worry about.

21.11.2024, 23:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the run-up to the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" celebrity special, Bushido caused a stir with a humorous comment about a - hypothetically - open marriage.
  • The joke referred to his secret preference for watching reality TV shows such as "Das Sommerhaus der Stars" without his wife.
Show more

German rapper Bushido recently caused a stir in an interview when he jokingly referred to an open marriage.

The comment was made during a conversation before the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" celebrity special, in which Bushido is a contestant.

But his wife Anna-Maria Ferchichi has nothing to worry about, because it was all just a joke.

Bushido's love of reality TV

Bushido is a self-confessed fan of reality TV, especially "Das Sommerhaus der Stars".

In an interview with "rtl.de", he confessed that he secretly watched the latest episodes on the plane, without his wife. This little "infidelity" in terms of series could cause trouble, but Bushido took it with humor.

Fuss about yawning etiquette. Luca Hänni receives a rebuke from Bushido's wife

A humorous wish

In the interview, Bushido expressed his wish for an open marriage in which both partners could watch their favorite series independently of each other. However, this sentence was not meant seriously, but was a humorous dig at his secret passion for series.

Preparing for the celebrity special

In the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" celebrity special, Bushido wants to put his knowledge to the test and play for a good cause. The show will be broadcast on November 21 at 8.15 pm on RTL and is also available as a live stream on RTL+. Bushido hopes that his wife will forgive him for his little series faux pas and keep her fingers crossed for his participation.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

