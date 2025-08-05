Because she is teased, the eleven-year-old daughter of Anna-Maria Ferchichi and Bushido wants to undergo cosmetic treatment on her face. Picture: IMAGO/Uwe Erensmann

The eleven-year-old daughter of influencer Anna-Maria Ferchichi and rapper Bushido is teased. That's why Laila now wants to have the hair on her upper lip removed by laser for good. This is causing discussion.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because she has been repeatedly teased by her classmates for two years, Laila Ferchichi wants to undergo cosmetic treatment.

The eleven-year-old daughter of influencer Anna-Maria Ferchichi and rapper Bushido is causing a stir on the internet with this decision.

Laila has now spoken to TV channel RTL about the planned procedure: "I'll do what I want if my parents allow me to." Show more

An announcement by influencer Anna-Maria Ferchichi and her husband, rapper Bushido, is currently causing quite a stir online.

The couple recently made it public that their daughter Laila would be undergoing cosmetic surgery - in other words, permanent hair removal.

A laser will be used to remove fine hairs from the eleven-year-old's upper lip. Now Laila herself has spoken to TV channel RTL about the upcoming procedure and defends herself against the criticism.

Laila Ferchichi: "It's just hair"

"It didn't make me cry, but it wasn't nice either," says Laila Ferchichi in an interview with "RTL Exclusiv". She has also been called a boy in the past because of the hairs on her upper lip.

The hair on her face had never bothered her before. It was only since other people started making fun of it that she started to have trouble with it: "It's just hair and I just have a bit more of it than others."

Laila Ferchichi, who has had her ownInstagram account for some time, says that she has to shave or pluck her hair almost every day. But that should now come to an end, if the eleven-year-old has her way.

Laila and her parents have spoken together

The fact that a teenager undergoes cosmetic surgery is a source of incomprehension for some people. But Laila Ferchichi doesn't seem to care:

"Then I think to myself, okay, that's your opinion, but I don't care. I'll do what I want if my parents let me."

Her parents and she have talked about it a lot in recent weeks. She is well aware that her decision and that of her parents will not be accepted by everyone.

Anna-Maria Ferchichi, Laila's mother, defends the planned procedure. In an interview with the TV channel RTL, she also says that the decision was not made overnight.

In fact, her daughter has repeatedly had to deal with teasing since she was nine years old. Her mother knows the problem well: "I also have significantly more hair growth everywhere than other women."

She continues: "What's more, Laila is southern, so the hair is even thicker."

