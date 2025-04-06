Ticket sales for Luca and Christina Hänni's live podcast dates in Germany and Switzerland have been slow so far. Picture: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Christina and Luca Hänni have been back with their podcast "Don't Worry be Hänni" since the end of March. Now the couple want to take it on tour. There's just one problem: ticket sales are slow.

Bruno Bötschi

The dancer and singer are scheduled to perform live in Düsseldorf on July 6 and at the Volkshaus in Basel on September 21.

There is just one problem: according to the Hännis, advance sales for the two dates are "slow". Show more

Christina and Luca Hänni have been back with their podcast "Don't Worry be Hänni" since the end of March. But they don't actually have time for it, as the celebrity couple moan after just two minutes in the current episode.

Luca Hänni says he is currently releasing more new music than ever before. Meanwhile, Christina Hänni is still allowed to appear on the RTL show from time to time despite being kicked out of "Let's dance".

As a result, there are always bottlenecks in the Hänni family's agenda.

Christina and Luca Hänni are currently experiencing a problem that many podcasters are familiar with: In the hope of reaching even more people, they are working even more often for free.

The Hännis have therefore pulled out the emergency press. After an internal family crisis meeting, Christina called her husband's management.

It is now clear: the Hännis will be taking another podcast break at the end of May.

Luca Hänni: "I thought advance sales would be better"

The celebrity couple are all the more looking forward to the upcoming live podcast dates: On July 6, the Hännis are scheduled to perform live in Düsseldorf and on September 21 at the Volkshaus in Basel.

"We would be delighted to welcome you there in person," says Christina, before adding meekly: "We are - I'll be honest - not full yet."

"To be honest, I thought it would go better," adds Luca. The slow ticket sales aren't bad at all, "you have to try things out. It doesn't matter whether 500 people or 2000 people come".

She continues: "It would be nice if it works and if it doesn't, then the world won't end."

Christina then explains that the rented halls can only be used if there is a certain number of spectators, "otherwise it's not feasible", before emphasizing once again: "We're being honest with you: Advance sales are slow."

Nevertheless, she and her husband are absolutely delighted with how many people they have already been able to reach with the "Don't Worry be Hänni" podcast. "But at the moment we have to make sure that we can realize that, so: Hit the keys, buy tickets, spread the word, we want to see you."

