Festival concerts in the livestream Calum Scott and Rag'n'Bone Man ignite the hit fireworks

Martina Stadelmann

17.7.2024

The blue Music Festival summer is in full swing: the concerts by Calum Scott from Locarno and Rag'n'Bone Man from Montreux will be streamed live and broadcast on free TV today.

17.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Swiss festival summer is hotting up: the Gurtenfestival in Bern, Moon&Stars in Locarno and the Montreux Jazz Festival are taking place at the same time.
  • blue Music broadcasts Calum Scott's concert live from Locarno.
  • Also live in the stream: UK hit giant Rag'n'Bone Man from Montreux.
Show more

He made his big breakthrough with "Human": Rag'n'Bone Man, whose real name is Rory Charles Graham, stands for catchy ballads and big emotions. The 39-year-old is playing in Montreux for the third time.

It was a cover version of the dance pop hit "Dancing on my own" that made Calum Scott instantly famous after his participation in "Britain's Got Talent". The Brit with the soulful voice will now also give the crowd on the Piazza Grande in Locarno goosebumps.

blue Music will be broadcasting Calum Scott's concert live from Locarno from 8.30 pm. The concert by Rag'n'Bone Man from Montreux will be shown directly afterwards here in the livestream or on free TV on blue Zoom.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

