No dead pantsCampino becomes a father for the second time at over 60
dpa
20.5.2026 - 07:28
Campino surprises his fans with private news: The "Tote Hosen" frontman has become a father again at over 60. In a new TV documentary about the cult band, the singer talks openly about his late family happiness.
DPA
20.05.2026, 07:28
20.05.2026, 07:33
dpa
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Campino, the singer of Die Toten Hosen, has become a father for the second time.
Deep insights into the creative processes of the Toten Hosen and unexpected news about Campino:
In the new TV documentary "Die Toten Hosen - Das letzte Album" about the legendary Düsseldorf punk rockers, the band's frontman tells us that he has unexpectedly become a father again.
"I had already imagined my path to retirement to be different, but it's just not happening now," says the 63-year-old, who celebrated the premiere this week in a Mainz cinema - in the presence of Campino, bassist Andi Meurer and drummer Vom Ritchie.
The child was born during the two years of work on the last studio album "Trink aus, wir müssen gehen!" (to be released on May 29) of the band. It is Campino's second fatherhood, he already has a son born in 2004.
"Always have to take life as it comes"
In a round table discussion after the premiere, Campino said: "It's perhaps the best proof you can have that life has other ideas than you."