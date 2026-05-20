"I had already imagined my path to retirement differently, but that's just not the case now": Campino became a father for the second time at over 60. Picture: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Campino surprises his fans with private news: The "Tote Hosen" frontman has become a father again at over 60. In a new TV documentary about the cult band, the singer talks openly about his late family happiness.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Campino , the singer of Die Toten Hosen, has become a father for the second time.

The 63-year-old frontman of "Die Toten Hosen" reveals this in the new TV documentary "Die Toten Hosen - Das letzte Album".

The child was born during work on the last studio album "Trink aus, wir müssen gehen!" (to be released on May 29) of the band.

From today, Wednesday, May 20, the film by director Eric Friedler is available in the ARD Mediathek. Show more

Deep insights into the creative processes of the Toten Hosen and unexpected news about Campino:

In the new TV documentary "Die Toten Hosen - Das letzte Album" about the legendary Düsseldorf punk rockers, the band's frontman tells us that he has unexpectedly become a father again.

"I had already imagined my path to retirement to be different, but it's just not happening now," says the 63-year-old, who celebrated the premiere this week in a Mainz cinema - in the presence of Campino, bassist Andi Meurer and drummer Vom Ritchie.

The child was born during the two years of work on the last studio album "Trink aus, wir müssen gehen!" (to be released on May 29) of the band. It is Campino's second fatherhood, he already has a son born in 2004.

"Always have to take life as it comes"

In a round table discussion after the premiere, Campino said: "It's perhaps the best proof you can have that life has other ideas than you."

You can make plans however you want and suddenly everything is different. "And I think having a child is probably the most beautiful reversal," Campino continues.

"We always have to take life as it comes, and in that respect I can just see myself pushing cars across the carpet again and I feel good about it."

Band had the camera follow them for two years

For the TV documentary "Die Toten Hosen - Das letzte Album" by director Eric Friedler, the band let the camera look over their shoulders for two years as they worked on their last album.

After the premiere in Mainz, which was also attended by his friend, football coach Jürgen Klopp, Campino described the production as a "wonderful gift for us".

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