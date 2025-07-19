The Gurten Festival is popular with many people. But what do you do if you haven't bought a ticket, or can't buy one at all? Dozens seem to have found the solution. They intercept visitors in front of the entrance and ask for their wristbands.

"Who still has a wristband and doesn't need it?" That's how it sounds at the entrance to the Gurtenfestival on Friday evening. This refers to the wristband that visitors receive when they enter and show their purchased ticket. The wristband gives you access to the site and shows that you have bought a ticket.

But what if it was too late to buy a ticket or you simply don't want to spend any money? Then you ask festival-goers if they want to give theirs away. This is happening more than ever at the Gurten.

But the rules of the game are clearly defined. According to the Gurtenfestival's terms and conditions, tickets are not personalized and are therefore generally transferable. You are therefore allowed to give your ticket to someone else, provided it is not a resale for profit.

However, the wristbands are a different matter. Passing them on is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated by the operators. You can see more about this in the video.

The organizers know the problem, but can't do anything about it

The organizers tell blue News: "We didn't expect so many people to ask for wristbands at the entrance." It got out of hand. The people asking were also quite aggressive. This has changed from the previous year.

The organizers are not allowed to send people away. It is a public space and therefore no longer the responsibility of the organizers. On Saturday evening, however, dialog teams are used to get the situation under control. Unfortunately, there is not much that can be done about it.

From next year, a new system will limit the hunt for ribbons. Visitors who leave the site will be able to do without the ribbon when they leave. Festival staff will cut the wristband and activate new tickets on the Gurten platform. In this way, new tickets can be purchased and the exchange of wristbands can be prevented.