Drones deliver CDs to fans Cardi B sets curious world record with new album

Noemi Hüsser

26.9.2025

Seven years after her debut, Cardi B released her second album.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/dpa

Cardi B is back with her second album "Am I The Drama?" - and is making headlines with drone deliveries, a world record and baby news.

26.09.2025, 22:46

26.09.2025, 22:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Cardi B released her second album "Am I The Drama?" on Friday.
  • The retailer Walmart delivered the album by drone, setting a Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.
  • She is also currently expecting her fourth child and is planning a tour starting in February.
Show more

"Am I The Drama?" asks Cardi Bs in the title of her new album, which she released on Friday. And she did so with quite a lot of drama.

The 32-year-old teamed up with the American retailer Walmart and the drone company Wing Drone Delivery. And they sent the album to buyers in the Texas metropolitan region around Dallas and Fort Worth for a short time as a CD by drone.

"I can't believe it. My fans got my album from drones," says Cardi B in a video on X.

A maximum of 176 CDs were delivered by air in one hour - a world record. This was also confirmed by Guinness World Records on X. Never before had there been so many drone deliveries in one hour.

"Am I the Drama?" is the second album by US rapper Cardi B. It followed seven years after her debut "Invasion of Privacy".

Last week, the rap star also announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The father is football player Stefon Diggs. Cardi B had previously separated from her ex-husband, rapper Offset. She has three children with him. After the birth, Cardi B plans to go on tour from next February.

