Some of Nemo's ESC outfits were created by St. Gallen designer Selina Rotach. Thanks to the hype, she is now taking off with her label and has big plans. blue News visited her in her studio.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Playful, light and made in St. Gallen: Some of Nemo's ESC looks come from designer Selina Rotach.

Nemo's stylist fell in love with Rotach's fashion and requested several dresses for the ESC talent. Nemo wore the creations on various occasions around the ESC.

Selina Rotach is now self-employed and has many projects and ideas in the pipeline. Show more

If you want to visit Selina Rotach's studio and apartment in one, you'll need a little bit of a breather. The designer lives on the top floor of an old building in Sankt Gallen.

The entire apartment is radiant in shades of white - a bouquet of flowers sits enthroned on a table in the living room. Selina Rotach likes flowers. During a study trip to Vienna, she came across an antique encyclopaedia of flowers that inspired her.

Flower fragments can also be found on her designs in a wide variety of colors, shapes and materials. Rotach completed her fashion design studies at the Basel School of Art and Design in 2023.

Thesis made famous thanks to social media

Nemo wore this outfit by Selina Rotach for ESC promo. SRF/Ella Mettler

Her final project caught the eye of Nemo's stylist on Instagram - and that's how the collaboration between Rotach and Nemo came about. The Swiss singing talent has already worn Rotach's creations on the red carpet during various ESC events.

Nemo's performances with Rotach's outfits have also given her career a boost. Now she is going one step further with her label of the same name and says euphorically: "It's a dream come true."

