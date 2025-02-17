If you want to visit Selina Rotach's studio and apartment in one, you'll need a little bit of a breather. The designer lives on the top floor of an old building in Sankt Gallen.
The entire apartment is radiant in shades of white - a bouquet of flowers sits enthroned on a table in the living room. Selina Rotach likes flowers. During a study trip to Vienna, she came across an antique encyclopaedia of flowers that inspired her.
Flower fragments can also be found on her designs in a wide variety of colors, shapes and materials. Rotach completed her fashion design studies at the Basel School of Art and Design in 2023.
Thesis made famous thanks to social media
Her final project caught the eye of Nemo's stylist on Instagram - and that's how the collaboration between Rotach and Nemo came about. The Swiss singing talent has already worn Rotach's creations on the red carpet during various ESC events.
Nemo's performances with Rotach's outfits have also given her career a boost. Now she is going one step further with her label of the same name and says euphorically: "It's a dream come true."