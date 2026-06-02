Céline Dion wants to return to the stage near Paris in 2027 after a long concert break. Picture: dpa

For years, superstar Céline Dion was unable to perform on the big stage and give concerts. Her comeback is now set to be bigger than planned.

DPA dpa

World star Céline Dion has announced further appearances after years of not performing.

The Canadian also wants to sing at La Défense Arena near Paris in May 2027 - according to her management, to meet the great interest of fans who registered for advance sales for her stage comeback this fall.

After a six-year break, 58-year-old Dion wants to give her first concerts again this fall. In 2022, the Canadian made it public that she suffers from stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease. Since then, she has only performed rarely. Whether she was able to travel or perform depended on her form on the day.

The concerts at La Défense Arena are scheduled between September 12 and October 17. Ten additional performances are now to be added between May 8 and 29 next year.

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