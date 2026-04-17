In the fall, Céline Dion wants to give concerts again after a long break. (archive picture) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Céline Dion ("My Heart Will Go On") is back with a new song after a long break. She wants to be back on stage soon.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Céline Dion releases her first original song in more than six years on Friday with "Dansons".

The pop ballad is about the joy of life, resilience and overcoming difficult times through dance and love.

Dion is planning her stage comeback in the fall. Concerts at the La Défense Arena in Paris are scheduled between September 12 and October 17. Show more

Ahead of her planned stage comeback, Canadian singer Céline Dion is releasing her first original song in more than six years on Friday. The single is called "Dansons", which means "Let's dance".

It was written by songwriter Jean-Jacques Goldman, with whom the 58-year-old star has been working for a long time. The pop ballad is about joie de vivre, resilience and overcoming difficult times through dance and love.

Reactions to the song have been mixed so far. "It's something different from today's music. It's a return to the roots. It's good for the heart," writes someone in the comments under the YouTube video of the song. Someone else says: "It's simply beautiful."

The French daily newspaper "Le Monde" finds less positive words . The song "already seems outdated", it says. The song is a far cry from her hits from the 1990s. Nevertheless, the song is so timeless that it is fascinating.

Concert series planned in Paris

Dion wants to give concerts again in the fall after a six-year break. In 2022, the Canadian made it public that she suffers from stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease. Since then, she has only performed rarely. Whether she was able to travel or perform depended on her form on the day.

The concerts at the La Défense Arena in Paris are scheduled between September 12 and October 17.

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